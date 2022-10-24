'She's been really brave': praise for Donnell Wallam through mining funding saga

Donnell Wallam has been praised for standing up for her people through a public saga that saw a $15 million sponsorship withdrawn from Netball Australia.





The Diamonds’ only Indigenous player, Noongar woman Wallam s poke out against the controversial partnership with mining giant Hancock Prospecting.





Ms Wallam opposed wearing the uniform bearing the Hancock logo and privately requested its CEO, Gina Rinehart, publicly denounce racist comments made by her father in 1984.





In the Australian documentary 'Couldn't be Fairer', Lang Hancock proposed the sterilisation of Aboriginal people through the poisoning of waterways as a "solution" to the "problem".



Hancock Prospecting has not yet publicly addressed the comments.





In announcing their withdrawal of the sponsorship, they said the company didn't insist on players wearing the uniform and were advised no players had raised issues with it.





Australian Netball Players Association CEO Kathryn Harby-Williams told the ABC that Ms Wallam was denied an exemption from wearing the uniform, but then agreed she would don it due to the pressure of the situation.



Wallam's took a stand against racist remarks made by Lang Hancock. Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE Last week, while appearing on ABC's The Drum former Netball Australia board member and Associate Dean at UTS Business School, Professor Nareen Young, spoke on her own experiences of racism at Netball Australia.





“My observation and experience over many years is there is quite a lot of racism in netball at every level including the board,” she said.





Professor Young told NITV that she supported Ms Wallam but also was concerned about the intense scrutiny the young player has been under





"She's very strong, clearly, but I am really concerned for her," she said.





Professor Young also spoke of her own experiences of racism within Netball Australia's governing body and said more focus needed to be placed on the content of Hancock's comments and their effect on Wallam.





"I think that the commentators who are dismissing the comments by Lang Hancock need to realise he was talking about humans . . . Donnell is Noongar, her family are from Western Australia, they know exactly what Hancock means in that state," she said.





"How would they feel if it was said about them and their people? Why is it different when it’s said about First Nations people?"



Ms Harby-Williams said "the sport has failed Donnell."





"We do have a declaration of commitment that was signed up by a number of parties, state associations, clubs, Netball Australia and the Players Association and it was off the back of not handling the Jemma Mi Mi situation a couple of years ago."





"In that declaration, it talks about no fear of reprisal, creating role models, creating a safe space, and we've done none of that," she said.



I certainly think the sport has let Donnell down. She’s been really brave and has walked the talk of that declaration and we should support her in that stand.

Hancock's withdrawal 'really telling'

In a statement released on Saturday, Hancock announced they were pulling out of the proposed partnership “effective immediately”.





They also announced that mining company Roy Hill, which is majority-owned by Hancock, would be discontinuing its sponsorship of Netball WA.





Professor Young said the decision to pull funding instead off denouncing the comments was "really telling, not just about the Hancock company, but more generally".





"What becomes clearer and clearer and clearer every time one of these things happens, is that racism just isn't considered a core concern... of modern Australia, whether it’s sport, or work, or in any day-to-day interactions. This is what needs to change."





The withdrawal of the sponsorship, which would have placed Netball Australia's books back in the black, puts the organisation in a precarious financial position.



Diamonds line up for the anthem during the 2022 Constellation Cup netball match. Source: AAP / AARON GILLIONS/AAPIMAGE

Sport is political

In a statement released on the weekend, Hancock criticised the athletes for "virtue signalling".





"Hancock and its Executive Chairman Mrs Rinehart consider that it is unnecessary for sports organisations to be used for social or political causes," the statement said.





"Firstly, because sport is at its best when it is focussed on good and fair competition with dedicated athletes striving for excellence to achieve their sporting dreams and to represent our country at their very best."





Professor Young denies the repeated rhetoric that sports shouldn't be political.





"There'd still be apartheid in South Africa if sports and sports people didn’t take a stand," she said.





"Clearly the racism displayed [by Mr Hancock] was political. All racism is, by its very nature, political.





"Suggesting that humans be "sterilised" is political '.. that organisation sponsors sport, so that seems to me to be political in and of itself."



While there have been sagas of the same nature in male-dominated sports, this is one of the first high-profile incidents to occur in a predominantly female sport.





Professor Young praised the solidarity of the Diamonds in supporting their teammate.





"Women are natural community builders ... you have to ask if this reaction is based on their understanding of being women athletes," she said.





"I'm just so proud of the team. I'm proud of them to be demonstrating such a mature understanding of Donnell's position and an anti-racism position that we don’t see from others."





Ms Wallam is yet to make her Diamonds debut, expecting to hit the court on Wednesday as part of the three-game series against England.

