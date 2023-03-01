Justice

Eunice Wright's daughters have honoured their late mother by sharing her story of being stolen

The women gave evidence to the Yoorrook Justice Commission in a recorded video made on the mission where their mother was taken from.

YOORROOK JUSTICE COMMISSION

Donna Wright, Sonny Wright, Joanne Wright and Tina Wright, the children of Stolen Generations member Eunice Wright, posing for a photo on the Lake Condah Mission near Hamilton, Victoria. Credit: BRIANNA YOUNG/PR IMAGE

WARNING: This story may be upsetting to some readers.

Eunice Wright was nine years old when she and her siblings were snatched from their home by police and thrown into a cell for the night.

With her mum in hospital with tuberculosis and father away at work, the wider family rallied to have the children returned, but instead they became members of the Stolen Generations.

Victoria's Yoorrook Justice Commission - the nation's first truth-telling inquiry with the powers of a royal commission - returned on Wednesday for another two-week block of public hearings.
READ MORE

Stolen Generations survivor Aunty Eva Jo Edwards fronts Yoorrook Commission with emotional testimony

Delving further into the child protection system, the commission heard from the family of Ms Wright, a Gunditjmara Elder and activist who died in 2020 after a terminal illness.

She was forcefully removed along with her older sister Gloria and younger brother Ronnie by authorities from the Lake Condah Mission near Hamilton in southwest Victoria in 1954.

"They were safe and loved and cared for and getting fed. That's when the police car came," her eldest daughter Donna Wright told commissioners in a recently recorded meeting at the old mission site.

One of Eunice's aunties hid six-year-old Ronnie under a bed and told police he wasn't there.

"That police officer... said if you don't tell us where Ronnie is we're going to come and take your children," Donna added.
READ MORE

Uncle Jack Charles tells truth inquiry of his stolen childhood

The three children spent the night locked in the cells at Heywood Police Station.

"They cried and cried and cried," Eunice's second daughter Tina recounted.

They appeared before a court the next day but pleas from family members to retain custody were rejected, with documents containing "blatant lies" about Eunice's father.

"It was already done," Donna said.

"Because it was like so racist down here in the southwest ... being the first colony set off in Victoria. That hurt our families and destroyed our families."
READ MORE

Meet the Yoorrook commissioners looking for truth and treaty in Victoria

Separated from their younger brother at a Melbourne centre for removed children, the girls went to an orphanage in Ballarat and the family drifted apart.

At the orphanage, Eunice made beds in the morning and washed babies in the evening in what her family described as "slave labour".

"Mum had to look after babies and little kids and she was a little child herself," Donna said.

Their mother left the orphanage at age 17 and went on to testify at the first official inquiry into the Stolen Generations, leading to
the landmark Bringing them Home report in 1997.


In 2008, she was one of the Aboriginal Elders chosen to accept the national apology from prime minister Kevin Rudd.
READ MORE

Kevin Rudd looked into Aunty Priscilla's eyes as he said Sorry, but she says her fight is far from over

A long-time campaigner for Stolen Generation redress, Eunice did not live to see Victoria become the last Australian state to
open its scheme, let alone hear it announced in March 2020.


Four days after her death, Tina said then-Aboriginal affairs minister Gavin Jennings rang the family to flag that an announcement was coming within 24 hours.

"I would believe it was all ready to be announced way before mum died. Probably a year before mum died. It didn't make sense," she said.

In a final insult, her family could not apply for reparations on their mother's behalf because she had died.

"It's a deadset kick in the guts," Donna said.

Yoorrook is creating an official public record on the impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people in Victoria and will recommend actions to address historical and ongoing injustices.

"I feel like the government pissed on our family tree," Tina said.

If you feel upset after reading this story, please reach out to 13 YARN (13 92 76) or contact your local Aboriginal Medical Service.
Share
4 min read
Published 1 March 2023 at 4:55pm
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

A graphic of shelled necklaces with a beach in the background

How 3D printing can help preserve this sacred jewellery practice

Country

Stadium gig photo.jpg

Rickeeta's father didn't know of Harry Styles. Now he's a certified fan after the duo welcomed him to Country

Entertainment

328879739_2985254191771442_1520048758498050643_n.jpg

Their father was last seen in a Lismore park. A year after the floods, it's where they gather to honour him

Country

Aunty Marg Walker and Aunty Diane McNaboe at Dubbo Week of Action even.jpg

OPINION: 3 simple reasons the Voice will make a difference

Federal Politics

Rainbow serpent mardi gras float web header v2 (1).jpg

This Mardi Gras Rainbow Serpent has been ten years in the making

In the Community

What is lateral violence and how do we deal with its many forms

What is lateral violence and how do we deal with its many forms?

Health and Wellbeing

Batman's Treaty

What is a treaty and what could it mean for our people?

Politics

Greens Senator for Victoria Lidia Thorpe speaks to the media

OPINION: Only a Treaty will end the war against First Nations people

Justice