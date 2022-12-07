'No matter how long': family of woman struck by police vehicle maintain bedside vigil

Key Points Ms Calgaret was hit by a police car early Sunday morning.

Family were able to sight the CCTV footage of the event, and have called for respect during the investigation.

The accident is one of a 'string of incidents' involving First Nations women Senator Cox said.

The family of a Noongar woman hit by a police car said they’re “shocked and distraught” after watching CCTV footage of the incident.





Twenty-year-old mother Colleen Calgaret was struck while walking across the intersection of Welling and Wilson streets in Perth around 1:15am on Sunday morning.





She was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, where she remains in a critical but stable condition with serious head injuries.



Ms Calgaret’s older sister Jasmine told media on Tuesday afternoon that the family has stayed with her.





“We need to be by our sister’s side. She is still in a very critical condition,” she said.





“She had scans this morning, but we don’t know anything further at this point.”



A photograph of Colleen Calgaret (left) supplied by her family. Another sister, Mariah, said the family is remaining hopeful that she will make it through.





“What we are hoping for is to have that bubbly, courageous, outspoken personality, that gorgeous and loving mother to be here still,” she said.





“No matter how long it takes, we will be here for her, all of us.”



Footage leaves family 'distraught'

Family members of Ms Calgaret comforting each other during a press conference on Tuesday. Credit: NITV The family said they were left in the dark about what had happened in the days following the incident.





However, on Tuesday morning they met with WA police at the hospital to view surveillance footage of the incident for the first time.





“We have seen the footage this morning, and we are very shocked and distraught,” said Jasmine.





“But we are very pleased that we have seen the footage.





“It was definitely not easy to see that footage, considering that's our baby sister. [But] we just don’t want this to occur to anybody else."



Ms Calgaret's sister Jasmine spoke to the media on Tuesday. Credit: NITV She said the family isn’t able to comment further about the incident with a police investigation ongoing.





“We will get to the bottom of what has occurred. We will definitely find out everything, all the information on what has occurred ... and have accountability.”



'Best outcome' wanted

The family expressed their desire for a respectful investigation process, saying they can imagine the toll it has taken on those involved.





“I don’t want to play the blame game, I can’t imagine what [the police] must be feeling and how they are beating themselves up as well," said Mariah.





“It’s quite devastating, how we are feeling you wouldn’t wish on anybody. You don’t understand this whole thing until you’re in the situation."





She said the family doesn't want people "putting words" into their mouths.





“We want the best outcome for all parties," she said.





"We don't want noise, we don't want this at this point in time to be pulled down to race."



Mariah Calgaret said she didn't want people to put words in the family's mouth about their loved one's incident. Credit: NITV She acknowledged that while the family has questions, they know they won’t be answered overnight, and say they will remain patient whilst caring for their loved one.





WA Greens Senator Dorinda Cox stood alongside the family.





She acknowledged the “string of incidents” that have occurred in Perth in relation to First Nations women.





“It is paramount that people consider and show empathy and respect for the family in particular, who are working their way through this tragic circumstance.”



WA Greens Senator Dorinda Cox supported the family during a press conference on Tuesday. Credit: NITV WA Police Minister Paul Papalia held a press conference on Sunday where he addressed the incident.





The minister described the circumstances as “a terrible incident that was distressing for everyone involved.”





“My thoughts are with Colleen and her family at this time,” he said.





He urged road users and pedestrians to be cautious.





The investigation continues.

