Famous Kamay spears taken by Cpt Cook finally to be returned to Country

The spears were taken over 200 years ago, and falsely believed to be poisoned weapons.

Gweagal spears

The spears, held overseas for hundreds of years, will permanently be returned to Country. Source: Supplied

Priceless pieces of Gweagal cultural history will be permanently returned to Country, after spending more than two centuries in foreign hands.

In an emotional ceremony, representatives of local Aboriginal organisations made the announcement in the cultural artefacts' home, La Perouse community.

"The four Kamay spears that are being held by Trinity College are finally going to come home for good," said Noelene Timbery, chairperson of the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The Kamay spears were some of the very first objects ever taken by white invaders from the Traditional Owners. Captain Cook himself took a number of spears after his first reconnaissance in 1770.

Initially believed to be poisoned weapons intended to kill them, the British stole the spears from the locals after an aggressive interaction.

But they were nothing of the sort, and were essential items for food gathering.
Chairperson of the Gujuga Foundation, Ray Ingrey, spoke of the objects' continuing importance for the local people.

"We have a spiritual connection to the Kamay spears because it's also part of... our Dreaming that tells us how Kamay Botany Bay was created, but also how the people came from the stingrays," he told NIITV.

"It [also] gives us something tangible that we can hold, literally, and say it actually came from that very point where the British and Dharawal people came together in 1770.

"It may not have been a good history, our shared history, but nonetheless that's our shared history, moving forward.”
ABORIGINAL KAMAY SPEARS REPATRIATION
National Museum of Australia Senior Curator Dr Ian Coates (far left), Gujaga Foundation Chairperson Ray Ingrey (centre), and La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council Chairperson Noeleen Timbery (far right). Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
The spears made a temporary visit to Australia, and Gweagal descendants were given a private viewing of the objects.

However the items remained in the possession of Trinity College as the facilities did not exist on Country to properly maintain them. That decision was made in conversation with the Traditional owners.

Now, the spears will be returning for good.

"We're always keen to support those communities in their attempts to reconnect with collections, be that in Australia or overseas but unless you're talking it doesn't really happen,” said Dr Ian Coates, senior curator at the National Museum of Australia.
Published 2 March 2023 at 5:09pm
By Dan Butler, Marcellus Enalanga
