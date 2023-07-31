Justice

Four charged with murder of Cassius Turvey to face court in 2025

The Noongar teenager died after being allegedly attacked walking home from school in October of 2022.

Mechelle Turvey (centre) marches with family, friends and members of the public during a rally

Mechelle Turvey (centre) marched with family, friends and members of the public. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

The four people accused of fatally bashing Noongar teenager Cassius Turvey will stand trial in 2025.

Jack Steven James Brearley, Aleesha Louise Gilmore, Mitchell Colin Forth, and Brodie Lee Palmer have all been charged with Cassius' murder and will face WA Supreme Court on February 10 of that year.
The trial is estimated to last eight weeks, with the end scheduled for April 7 2025.

Cassius was allegedly attacked while walking home from school on October 13 2022.

The 15-year-old was walking with his friends in Midland, a Perth suburb when a vehicle approached and the boys were chased. Cassius was allegedly chased down and attacked with a metal pole.

He suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital 10 days later.
Published 31 July 2023 1:25pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

