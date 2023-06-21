In the Community

Cassius Turvey's mum has been donating thousands of dollars to local community groups

Over half a million dollars was raised as part of a crowdfunding effort in the shocking wake of the teenager's death.

Mechelle Turvey (centre) mother of Cassius Turvey speaks during a rally

Mechelle Turvey (centre) mother of Cassius Turvey speaks during a rally for Cassius Turvey at Forrest Place in Perth, Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright

The mother of Noongar teenager Cassius Turvey has made several donations running into tens of thousands of dollars to Perth organisations that her son was part of in his short life.

Mechelle Turvey appeared at the Swan City Youth Centre (SCYC) on Tuesday to give four donations to local community groups in the presence of family, friends and locals.

The SCYC itself, as well as the Koya Aboriginal Corporation, Binar Futures and the Lawn Mower Boys all received donations of $20,000 each.
Ms Turvey said the groups, and the community members in attendance, had all had a role in Cassius' life.

"I think of all the other people that helped raise Cassius and all these young people, " said Ms Truvey.

"My niece has this saying that children are raised by a village."
Cassius Turvey rally in Newscastle
Cassius started a lawn mowing gig at just 13 years old his mother said. Credit: NITV: Jodan Perry

Outpouring of grief and solidarity

Cassius had been walking home from school with friends on an October afternoon last year when he was allegedly set upon and brutally attacked by a gang.

The attack led to the teenager's death ten days later.
In the wake of the 15-year-old's passing, hundreds of thousands of dollars were donated by people around the continent to the boy's grieving family.

Ms Turvey became an icon to many when she called for peace and forgiveness in the midst of her grief.

It came as little surprise however to those who knew Cassius, who by all accounts was a community-minded young man with strong local connections.

Ms Turvey mentioned the impact of his passing at Tuesday's ceremony.

"Unfortunately where we stand today, a lot of the children have stopped going, they stopped coming here, because they can no longer come here with Cassius," said Ms Turvey.

"I'm telling all you kids now and spread the word, raise up, you are all leaders, be responsible.

"He gave everything that he could to be helpful and to be part of a family and to be the best resident he could be in his village.

"This is your village."
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

