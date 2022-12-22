Justice

Latest

Memorial for Cassius Turvey to be built at his favourite Perth park

The tribute will be built in collaboration with his family, local Elders and the Midlands council.

People Gather To Hold Vigil For Cassius Turvey In Perth

A memorial will be created in Perth to pay tribute to Cassius Turvey at his favourite childhood park in Midland. Credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Two months after the Midlands community gathered at Weipa Park to remember the of life Cassius Turvey, the council has agreed to build a permanent memorial.

The City of Swan passed a motion to build the memorial for the Noongar/Yamatji teenager.

The park was a favourite spot for the 15-year-old, who spent time there with friends growing up. In 2019, he won the Young Leader NAIDOC Award at a ceremony held there.
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey's family surrounded by love and support at his favourite childhood park

Councillor Cate McCullough put forward the motion.

"A remembrance and reflection space will be a reminder of Cassius Turvey: an emerging, inspiring, and gentle leader who even in his short life, has left a significant legacy in our communities, across our nation and the world," she said.

Cassius died from injuries suffered in an unprovoked attack while walking home from school with friends on October 13.


It's alleged a car approached the group in Middle Swan, and then a number of men chased the youngsters down with weapons, including a metal pole.



A 21-year-old man, Jack Steven James Brearley has been charged with his murder and will face court on January 18.

Days after Cassius' passing, the Midland community hosted a BBQ to bring together family and loved ones at Weipa Park. The following day, the first vigil to remember the teenager was held there.

The teenager was farewelled at an
emotional ceremony in November
, which was live-streamed across the country.


He was remembered as a young leader and someone who "touched the hearts of so many".



"He was always respectful in his manner, and from an early age showed leadership for his peers," said Nan Winmar, a representative of Cassius' primary school, Moorditj Noongar Community College.

Cassius Turvey was recognised in the local NAIDOC awards four years ago.
Cassius Turvey was recognised at the local NAIDOC awards at Weipa Park in 2019.
READ MORE

Cassius Turvey's family collaborate with musicians to create song in teenager's honour

READ MORE

Noongar schoolboy killed in violent Perth assault

Share
2 min read
Published 22 December 2022 at 11:11am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

Rapper Azealia Banks slams 'racist' Brisbane and says she won't return to Australia

Music

Suspected mass food poisoning at Aboriginal languages conference

Health and Wellbeing

'They would have been killed': Daycare worker saves siblings from falling fridge

In the Community

Cassius Turvey's family collaborate with musicians to create song in teenager's honour

Entertainment

Could this Boorloo boy become the next Kid LAROI?

Music

The remarkable story of the only Aboriginal man to represent the Socceroos at the World Cup

Sport

Country to coast on camels: The Abbott twins' inspirational story of Rugby League dreams and changed lives

Sport

Family grieving after pregnant Noongar mother dies following shopping centre attack

Justice