Memorial for Cassius Turvey to be built at his favourite Perth park

Two months after the Midlands community gathered at Weipa Park to remember the of life Cassius Turvey, the council has agreed to build a permanent memorial.





The City of Swan passed a motion to build the memorial for the Noongar/Yamatji teenager.





The park was a favourite spot for the 15-year-old, who spent time there with friends growing up. In 2019, he won the Young Leader NAIDOC Award at a ceremony held there.



Councillor Cate McCullough put forward the motion.





"A remembrance and reflection space will be a reminder of Cassius Turvey: an emerging, inspiring, and gentle leader who even in his short life, has left a significant legacy in our communities, across our nation and the world," she said.





Cassius died from injuries suffered in an unprovoked attack while walking home from school with friends on October 13.







It's alleged a car approached the group in Middle Swan, and then a number of men chased the youngsters down with weapons, including a metal pole.









A 21-year-old man, Jack Steven James Brearley has been charged with his murder and will face court on January 18.





Days after Cassius' passing, the Midland community hosted a BBQ to bring together family and loved ones at Weipa Park. The following day, the first vigil to remember the teenager was held there.





The teenager was farewelled at an emotional ceremony in November , which was live-streamed across the country.







He was remembered as a young leader and someone who "touched the hearts of so many".









"He was always respectful in his manner, and from an early age showed leadership for his peers," said Nan Winmar, a representative of Cassius' primary school, Moorditj Noongar Community College.





Cassius Turvey was recognised at the local NAIDOC awards at Weipa Park in 2019.