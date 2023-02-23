Sport

Fremantle Dockers debut Noongar team name for Indigenous round

The team will face up against Naarm Football Club at the beginning of Sir Doug Nicholls Round. It'll be the first time in AFL history that two teams with Indigenous names battle it out.

walyalup football club fremantle dockers web header.jpg

Fremantle Football Club announces it's new name and logo for the Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Credit: Getty Images/Fremantle Football Club

Fremantle Dockers have announced its new name, Walyalup Football Club.

The name, which will be used for games during Sir Doug Nicholls rounds and AFLW Indigenous Rounds, is the Noongar name for the Fremantle region.

The new name also comes with a brand new logo, created by past player, current Next Generation Academy Coach and Indigenous Multicultural Liasion Officer Roger Hayden.
Mr Hayden designed the logo to acknowledge a local Creation Story.

"It's based on our creation story in Noongar culture around this area, in particular the Fremantle area," explained Mr Hayden.

"Wargyl, the rainbow serpent, and Yondock, the ancestral crocodile ... [have] a great battle.

"The story goes, Wargyl bit the tail off Yondock and put it at the mouth of the Swan River to stop the saltwater from going into the freshwater system.

"Yondock's body floated south to become Garden Island."
The logo features both Yondock and Wargyl, and acknowledges the "14 groups within Noongar Country".

"By sharing our story it gives the wider community a chance to understand, learn and know our history as Noongar people," he said.

"To be in this position ... is really special. I'm really grateful and humbled to be a part of it."
AFL Rd 17 - Sydney v Fremantle
Roger Hayden wearing the Dockers' jersey during a match against the Sydney Swans in 2011. Credit: Matt King/Getty Images
The logo will feature on the coaches polo and the bottom left corner of the 2023 Indigenous Jumper — which will be designed by Alex Pearce, the club's first Aboriginal captain.

At the official launch, Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick said it was an idea two years in the making.

"I'm really proud to stand up here today and announce that an idea first raised at board level two years ago will finally come to fruition this year," he said.

The move follows in the steps of Melbourne which
adopted the name Narrm Football Club
in 2022.

Walyalup is scheduled to face Naarm in the Sir Doug Nicholls Round on May 27. It'll be the first time two clubs with Indigenous names play each other in the AFL.
Published 23 February 2023
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

