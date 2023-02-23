Fremantle Dockers debut Noongar team name for Indigenous round

Fremantle Dockers have announced its new name, Walyalup Football Club.





The name, which will be used for games during Sir Doug Nicholls rounds and AFLW Indigenous Rounds, is the Noongar name for the Fremantle region.





The new name also comes with a brand new logo, created by past player, current Next Generation Academy Coach and Indigenous Multicultural Liasion Officer Roger Hayden.



Mr Hayden designed the logo to acknowledge a local Creation Story.





"It's based on our creation story in Noongar culture around this area, in particular the Fremantle area," explained Mr Hayden.





"Wargyl, the rainbow serpent, and Yondock, the ancestral crocodile ... [have] a great battle.





"The story goes, Wargyl bit the tail off Yondock and put it at the mouth of the Swan River to stop the saltwater from going into the freshwater system.





"Yondock's body floated south to become Garden Island."



The logo features both Yondock and Wargyl, and acknowledges the "14 groups within Noongar Country".





"By sharing our story it gives the wider community a chance to understand, learn and know our history as Noongar people," he said.





"To be in this position ... is really special. I'm really grateful and humbled to be a part of it."



Roger Hayden wearing the Dockers' jersey during a match against the Sydney Swans in 2011. Credit: Matt King/Getty Images The logo will feature on the coaches polo and the bottom left corner of the 2023 Indigenous Jumper — which will be designed by Alex Pearce, the club's first Aboriginal captain.





At the official launch, Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick said it was an idea two years in the making.





"I'm really proud to stand up here today and announce that an idea first raised at board level two years ago will finally come to fruition this year," he said.





The move follows in the steps of Melbourne which adopted the name Narrm Football Club in 2022.



