Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

As the referendum draws closer, debate around the proposed idea of a Voice to Parliament is growing exponentially, with major news coverage of many detailed issues filling our feeds daily.





For those campaigning against the Voice, some are focused on treaty, and sovereignty, with others saying that the Voice is "divisive".





Here's some of what we know so far about those campaigning for the no vote.



Black Peoples Union

Black Peoples Union is demanding “more than just a voice to Parliament”.





The group, which has organised protests in Meanjin and Naarm later this week, believes the voice to Parliament doesn’t go far enough in recognising First Nations sovereignty, it won’t represent the diversity of First Nations voices, won’t create meaningful change, won’t empower First Nations people or address the root issues of ongoing inequities and injustices.





They also believe it doesn’t have the capacity to recognise ongoing colonisation and systemic oppression and is a way for the Federal government to “co-opt and control Indigenous voices”.



Black Peoples Union prioritises Treaty first, in the pursuit of “self-determination and sovereignty”.





“We understand that this path will not be easy, but it is necessary for the survival and empowerment of our peoples,” they write.





“We call on all Indigenous Nations to come together and start the process of forming a treaty that will secure our rights to land, culture, and self-government.”



An artwork posted to the Black Peoples Union Facebook. Source: Supplied / Black Peoples Union Facebook The group calls for the “formation of a Union of Indigenous Nations” which will replace the state of Australia.





They want to see action on the rate of child removals, over-incarceration, deaths in custody and police/correctional services brutality and land rights.





The Union is a supporter of Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, releasing a statement during her departure from The Greens.





They welcomed the news, applauding her decision and inviting her and all "grass-roots First Nations voices" to stand with them.



The Black sovereignty movement

Senator Thorpe quit the Greens in early February after the party declared their position of support regarding the Voice to Parliament.





Ms Thorpe, a Djab Wurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman, said she had an intention when leaving the party to fully represent the "strong grassroots Blak sovereign movement."





"It has become clear that I can't do that from within the Greens," she said.





"Now I will be able to speak freely on all issues from a sovereign perspective without being constrained in portfolios and Green party positions."





Senator Thorpe said supporting a Voice to Parliament was inconsistent with the values she was raised with, and instead will spend her time as an independent amplifying the "Blak sovereign movement".



Senator Lidia Thorpe announces she is resigning from the Greens and moving to the cross bench at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, February 6, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Recognise a Better Way

The Recognise a Better Way campaign rejects the "Albanese government proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice" and instead offers a three-point plan to "help those in need".





The group suggests the recognition of prior occupation of "Aboriginal people in a preamble to the constitution" and to establish a Parliamentary all-party standing committee for Native Title Holders.





They also suggest the support of Aboriginal community-controlled organisations.





The campaign has a Voice No Case Committee which comprises former deputy prime minister Hon John Anderson AC, former ATSIC Regional Council Chairperson Yodie Batzke and former president of the ALP, Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO.





Speaking to ABC Radio National, Mr Mundine said a voice doesn't need to be "in the constitution".





"We're looking at all the problems we're having at the moment, they can be sorted out for legislation and ministers getting out there and doing their job."





The group are holding an event at the end of the month in the NSW town of Tamworth which will see Johns, Barnaby Joyce, Alan Jones and Pauline Hanson front.





NITV has contacted Mr Mundine for further comment.



Nyunggai Warren Mundine AO is a member of the Recognise a Better Way campaign rejecting the voice to Parliament.

Advance: Fair Australia

Fair Australia is the campaign of Advance, pushing against a Voice to Parliament, and led by former Recognise a Better Way member, Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.





The Senator became the face of the campaign on February 13, leaving Recognise a Better Way after only two weeks.





As far as Fair Australia's objectives, the group believes the voice will further divide Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.



"The 'Indigenous Voice to Parliament' will wreck our constitution, rewrite our democracy, and divide Australians by race," the website reads.





"It's divisive, it's dangerous, it's expensive, and it's not fair."





The website asks supporters to volunteer by phone canvassing, letterboxing, door knocking, manning polling booths, holding public rallies, putting up road signs and calling talkback radio.





The website lists testimonies from Senator Alex Antic, and Tony Abbott and Mr Mundine, despite him being involved in the Recognise a Better Way campaign.



Other No voices

These are just the prominent campaigns being spoken about at the moment. There are a lot of opinions from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the upcoming Voice Referendum.





We will endeavour to continue to bring forward as many perspectives as we can and keep updating you on what we know, as things develop.





