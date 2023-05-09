Here's what Labor announced for First Nations people in its second federal budget

As the federal government hands down its hotly anticipated cost of living budget, what’s in it for mob?





Some of the key Indigenous affairs issues funded in the budget range from Closing the Gap measures, to the upcoming referendum on constitutional recognition and a Voice to Parliament.



READ MORE The NRL has become the first football code to publicly support the Voice to Parliament

The Voice Referendum

Will cost taxpayers a total of $364.6 million.





It comes with the announcement of an extra $20 million to progress Regional Voices, after weeks of commentary from the Coalition which labelled the proposed body a “Canberra Voice”.





The funding also includes $10.5 million to increase mental health support for First Nations people during the referendum period.





Around $10 million will be spent producing ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ information pamphlets to be sent to all Australian households, with an almost equal amount for a neutral education campaign.





This builds on the $160 million already allocated in the contingency reserve.





“The Voice has got a substantial amount of funding there for the referendum, which is approaching," he told NITV.





"But there is a much bigger program focussed on Central Australia and Closing the Gap … That, I think, is an important investment in First Nations.”



Central Australia

Details of how the $250 million funding injection for Central Australia will be spent have been revealed, three months after the government made the pledge.





But nearly $100 million of the funding is being held back in the contingency reserve instead of being spent.





Finance Minister Katy Gallagher says further consultations with locals and Aboriginal organisations are needed before it’s allocated.





“The Minister for Indigenous Australians has been very clear as has the community of Central Australia about the desire to co-design and make sure we target those supports about where they are needed the most,” Ms Gallagher NITV.



“As those decisions are taken, we will be able to ensure that money flows”.





The funding package was announced in February as a response to increasing crime rates in Alice Springs.





The big ticket spends include $50 million on infrastructure projects, $40 million on improving education outcomes, and $23 million on health services.





It will also fund justice reinvestment projects, youth services, community safety, junior rangers, and community connectivity projects.





This builds on the initial $48.8 million package announced in January.



Women's Safety

Almost $200m will be allocated to a dedicated action plan to improve Indigenous women's safety and tackle family violence over five years.





This is part of an overall $589.3m boost to the government’s National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children that was announced in Labor's first budget in October.



Health

More than 300-thousand First Nations people will have greater access to free GP appointments, with the investment of bulk billing for children under 16 and concession card holders set to triple.





Another $238.5 million will be spent to improve First Nations cancer outcomes by building capability and increasing the healthcare workforce.





Aged care was another big-ticket item, $77.3 million will go towards improving outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in aged care.





Most of that increases the funding available to aged care providers in very remote areas, while $8.1 million is to help providers transition to new accountability measures and obligations under the proposed new Aged Care Act.





There is also funding to develop mandatory cultural awareness training for aged care staff and the appointment of an interim First Nations Aged Care Commissioner.



Other funding

Funding has also been confirmed for several Closing The Gap initiatives that have already been announced including a $150 million First Nations water infrastructure project.





New remote housing to reduce overcrowding has been allocated $111.7 million dollars for a new one-year partnership with Northern Territory Government.





Funding also went towards arts and culture initiatives including $11 million to create a First Nations Languages Policy Partnership and conduct a national language survey.

