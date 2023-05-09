Politics

The NRL has become the first football code to publicly support the Voice to Parliament

The league has been a supporter of the Uluru Statement since its declaration in 2017, while the AFL is currently gauging support for the Voice amongst its clubs.

Indigenous All Stars v Maori All Stars Men's

Andrew Fifita of the Indigenous All Stars performs a war dance with his teammates before the match between the Men's Indigenous All Stars and the Men's Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The campaign to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has gained another high-profile supporter after the NRL announced their support for the Yes vote.

With Tuesday's announcement, the league becomes the country's first football code to publicly back the Voice.

The league's Indigenous Pathways Manager Dean Widders said he "commended" the NRL for their stance.

"I think the NRL's role will be to get as much information and education out there as possible," the Anaiwan man told NITV.

"Obviously everyone votes their own way, it's an individual thing. But I think it's encouraging people to learn as much as they can and open those discussions."
READ MORE

'We don't have time': all-white Voice panel denies Indigenous man chance to speak

Widders said there were still questions amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players about which way they would vote, a position he shares.

"There's Indigenous leaders on both sides of the campaign that are very strong and vocal and people who we look up to," he said.

"The big thing we take away is that we want to learn more... we want to know what the consequences are either way.

"The NRL putting a spotlight on this is telling people to have conversations about it."

The government is set to finalise the wording of the proposed constitutional change by the end of June. The campaigns for and against the Voice meanwhile are ratcheting up their operations ahead of a referendum sometime between October and December.

Country Liberal senator and prominent No campaigner Jacinta Price recently accused sporting codes of "virtue signalling" after several announced their support for the Voice.

Mr Widders also pushed back against Ms Price's suggestions.

"Rugby league's been great at advancing the political discussions for Indigenous people, putting our issues and the barriers we face right at the front of people's minds, and that's what they're doing in this case."
READ MORE

'Anti-democratic': pushback after Jacinta Price says sports should stay out of Voice debate

NRL's support welcomed by Yes campaign

“As a proud supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full, since 2017, the NRL is committed to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice,” the NRL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The league recognised the "deep bonds" First Nations communities have with the league saying they are part of the "fabric at all levels".

"True change comes through listening, learning and taking action – and we encourage everyone in the Rugby League community to get informed by the facts, and use their voice, so that we can move forward together," they wrote.

The NRL's support has been "warmly" welcomed by the Yes Alliance.
READ MORE

The Yes and No campaigns are ramping up with TV ads. What are they saying?

Campaign director Dean Parkin said the NRL joins the "ever-growing movement" pushing for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

"Rugby league is a sport embedded in local communities across Australia and the decision by the NRL is another important step in demonstrating that constitutional recognition through a Voice to Parliament has support right across the country," he said.

Mr Parkin acknowledged the league's "proud tradition of connection" with Aboriginal and Torres Strait communities and their history of fostering Indigenous talent.

The AFL meanwhile has sent a memo to its clubs asking for them to declare a position on the Voice.

Currently, only two clubs have done so, with Collingwood and the West Coast Eagles publicly backing the Yes campaign.
Share
4 min read
Published 9 May 2023 12:54pm
Updated 2h ago 4:30pm
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

AFL Rd 8 - Collingwood v Sydney

Collingwood apologises to Swans legend after 'disgraceful' booing

Sport

Jarrah Dick and family

This Bundjalung teen got top marks for a poem on white supremacy that made her teacher cry

Excellence

VIC cop @ YOOROOK.jpg

Victoria's top cop has apologised for the police force's racist actions

Racism

Latrell Mitchell was abused by a fan during the Round 2 clash against Penrith.

NRL slaps teenage fan who racially abused Latrell Mitchell with indefinite ban

Racism

First People's Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, Marcus Stewart.

'Anti-democratic': pushback after Jacinta Price says sports should stay out of Voice debate

Federal Politics

INVASION DAY RALLY SYDNEY

Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

Politics

National Indigenous fashion awards winners

National Indigenous Fashion Award 2021 winners announced

Country

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER

OPINION: The Voice will divide Aboriginal people and our great democratic nation

Politics