The NRL has become the first football code to publicly support the Voice to Parliament

The campaign to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has gained another high-profile supporter after the NRL announced their support for the Yes vote.





With Tuesday's announcement, the league becomes the country's first football code to publicly back the Voice.





The league's Indigenous Pathways Manager Dean Widders said he "commended" the NRL for their stance.





"I think the NRL's role will be to get as much information and education out there as possible," the Anaiwan man told NITV.





"Obviously everyone votes their own way, it's an individual thing. But I think it's encouraging people to learn as much as they can and open those discussions."



Widders said there were still questions amongst Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players about which way they would vote, a position he shares.





"There's Indigenous leaders on both sides of the campaign that are very strong and vocal and people who we look up to," he said.





"The big thing we take away is that we want to learn more... we want to know what the consequences are either way.





"The NRL putting a spotlight on this is telling people to have conversations about it."





The government is set to finalise the wording of the proposed constitutional change by the end of June. The campaigns for and against the Voice meanwhile are ratcheting up their operations ahead of a referendum sometime between October and December.





Country Liberal senator and prominent No campaigner Jacinta Price recently accused sporting codes of "virtue signalling" after several announced their support for the Voice.





That was rejected by some First Nations groups, including Victoria's First Peoples Assembly , who deemed the senator's comments "anti-democratic".





Mr Widders also pushed back against Ms Price's suggestions.





"Rugby league's been great at advancing the political discussions for Indigenous people, putting our issues and the barriers we face right at the front of people's minds, and that's what they're doing in this case."



NRL's support welcomed by Yes campaign

“As a proud supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full, since 2017, the NRL is committed to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice,” the NRL said in a statement on Tuesday.





The league recognised the "deep bonds" First Nations communities have with the league saying they are part of the "fabric at all levels".





"True change comes through listening, learning and taking action – and we encourage everyone in the Rugby League community to get informed by the facts, and use their voice, so that we can move forward together," they wrote.





The NRL's support has been "warmly" welcomed by the Yes Alliance.



Campaign director Dean Parkin said the NRL joins the "ever-growing movement" pushing for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.





"Rugby league is a sport embedded in local communities across Australia and the decision by the NRL is another important step in demonstrating that constitutional recognition through a Voice to Parliament has support right across the country," he said.





Mr Parkin acknowledged the league's "proud tradition of connection" with Aboriginal and Torres Strait communities and their history of fostering Indigenous talent.





The AFL meanwhile has sent a memo to its clubs asking for them to declare a position on the Voice.



