Federal Politics

Latest

'Anti-democratic': pushback after Jacinta Price says sports should stay out of Voice debate

The Country Liberal senator said sports should but Marcus Stewart insists sporting codes have a democratic right to participate in politics.

First People's Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, Marcus Stewart.

First People's Assembly of Victoria Co-Chair and proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, Marcus Stewart. Credit: Wayne Quilliam

Sport and politics are colliding ahead of the Indigenous Voice referendum as politicians bicker about who should take part in the national debate.

Opposition Indigenous Australians spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has criticised major sporting codes for supporting the 'Yes' campaign, saying sports and politics needed to be separated.

But First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria co-chair Marcus Stewart says sporting codes have a democratic right to participate in politics.

"Senator Price claims to be a voice for the people of Australia, yet her comments dismissing the views of sporting codes are anti-democratic and frankly un-Australian," he told AAP.
READ MORE

This Bundjalung teen got top marks for a poem on white supremacy that made her teacher cry

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price
Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price has said sporting institutions should stay out of the Voice debate. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Nira illim bulluk man, who sat on the government's referendum working group, said Senator Price was looking to muddy the waters ahead of the vote.

"This is just another attempt from the right to silence supporters of the Voice and cast doubt in the minds of voters," he said.

Senator Price made the comments in a radio appearance on Thursday, asserting that sporting codes need to stay out of politics.

"... especially when they aren't across the detail," the Warlpiri senator told 2GB radio.

"It's not for them to promote something in this capacity. To me, it's like a huge virtue-signalling exercise."
READ MORE

NRL slaps teenage fan who racially abused Latrell Mitchell with indefinite ban

JACINTA PRICE VOICE PRESSER
Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and 22 Indigenous community leaders at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image
Senator Price, the former deputy mayor of Alice Springs, said the government had bungled the referendum by tying a constitutionally enshrined advisory body to reconciliation.

"What's that saying? The road to hell is paved with good intentions," she said.

"There's a lot of goodwill out there from Australians, but there's absolutely... no way in which this proposal can demonstrate with any clarity that it is going to improve the lives of our most marginalised."
READ MORE

Central Land Council says Jacinta Price needs to 'stop pretending we are her people'

The push to educate

The government is putting $1 million towards the Constitution Education Fund Australia and $475,000 into the Museum of Australian Democracy in a bid to educate the public about the referendum.

The two bodies will jointly deliver neutral, easy-to-understand information about the constitution and voting process. No Australian under the age of 42 has voted in a referendum.

It will include digital learning resources and will boost the reach and visibility of public institutions and libraries to help reach more people.
READ MORE

The Yes and No campaigns are ramping up with TV ads. What are they saying?

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said it was crucial Australians had the facts.

"Delivering this civics program will ensure all Australians can contribute respectfully and knowledgeably to the national conversation about the referendum before voting day," she said.

The Australian Electoral Commission is also working to quell misinformation during the referendum, with a record 17.5 million Australians set to vote.

The potential impact of foreign interference during the vote is going under the microscope at a parliamentary inquiry on Thursday.
READ MORE

Police raid home of journalist who photographed removal of sacred rock art at Murujuga

As of March 31, more than 97 per cent of eligible Australians were registered to vote, with 75,000 added to the electoral roll in the first three months of the year.

The number is expected to grow in coming months.

The referendum to enshrine an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution is due between October and December.
Share
3 min read
Published 4 May 2023 3:35pm
Updated 4 May 2023 4:09pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

KUMANJAYI WALKER INQUEST

Central Land Council says Jacinta Price needs to 'stop pretending we are her people'

Federal Politics

Cape York leader Noel Pearson. Pic: Teagan Glenane / Yothu Yindi Foundation

Noel Pearson says the Liberal Party has committed a 'Judas betrayal' with its stance on the Voice

Politics

ABORIGINAL TENT EMBASSY 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Institutional racism is at work in Australia. How does it affect Indigenous people?

Racism

GARMA FESTIVAL 2022

Warren Mundine says the idea that First Nations people don't have a voice is 'nonsense'

Politics

Gordon Copeland

'Inappropriate' and 'dismissive': the Gordon Copeland inquiry has ended with a reprimand from the coroner

Death in Custody

Photo.jpg

OPINION: Depending on your reasons, it’s okay to oppose the Voice

Politics

moko_cultural face markings_TikTok filter web hero.jpg

Moko kauae is sacred for Māori women. But Lynia had hers stolen for a tiktok filter

Culture and Language

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

The Voice Referendum question has been announced. This is what it means

Federal Politics