Central Land Council says Jacinta Price needs to 'stop pretending we are her people'

A prominent Aboriginal organisation has hit out at newly appointed Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Jacinta Price saying, she doesn't "speak for them".





Members of Central Land Council (CLC) say they are "sick" of the senator's "continued attack on land councils and other peak Aboriginal organisations" in the Northern Territory.





"She needs to stop pretending we are her people," said CLC deputy chair Warren Williams.





"Her people are the non-Aboriginal conservatives and the Canberra elite to which she wants to belong."



The Council's members are directly elected by Aboriginal communities across Central Australia, representing tens of thousands of people and more than 15 language groups.





According to Mr Williams, he's "never seen" Ms Price in communities.





"She needs to get down to the grassroots and find out the truth, not just speak with the few people who will talk to her," he said.





Mr Williams suggested Ms Price tell CLC "what her grievances" are and welcomed her to their next meeting for the chance to "truly listen" to the organisation.





"We are tired of her playing politics with grassroots organisations our Old People have built to advocate for our rights and interests," said Mr Williams.



'We love our children'

The deputy chair accused Ms Price of using a "divisive approach" which detracts from the work of "good men and women" who are making Central Australian communities "better places".





He said her generalisations about Aboriginal people are hurtful.





"Our kids are the apples of our eyes," he said.





"We are not abusers. We love our children. We'd like to know where she got her information from. It is mandatory to report such evidence to the authorities.





"We can do without self-appointed lone crusaders who are unable to bring people of goodwill together."



Misrepresentation on Voice support

CLC also said the Senator was misrepresenting the support for the Voice to Parliament in central Australian communities.





"I am a Warlpiri woman and I will vote yes because I believe that having the right to be heard by the parliament and the government will open a door for our children," said Lajamanu community leader Valerie Patterson.





"Senator Price should support us, not tell lies about us."



Mr Williams echoed Ms Patterson's sentiments, saying the Voice "comes from the people".





"It's a big opportunity for us. It opens everything up for us," he said.





"There's a lot of people who think the same thing. We want to go ahead with it. We will probably never have that chance again."



