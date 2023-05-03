Racism

NRL slaps teenage fan who racially abused Latrell Mitchell with indefinite ban

The governing body said the youngster would not be able to attend any events until 'sufficient steps' have been taken to address their behavior.

Latrell Mitchell was abused by a fan during the Round 2 clash against Penrith.

Latrell Mitchell was abused by a fan during the Round 2 clash against Penrith. Source: AAP / JAMES GOURLEY/AAPIMAGE

A teenage fan has been banned from attending National Rugby League events after racially abusing South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell during the Round 2 match against Penrith.

The abuse was hurled at Mitchell as he was making his way to the sheds at halftime in the fixture, with broadcast footage showing a number of his Rabbitohs teammates taking exception to the slur.

The governing body released a statement saying its investigation was completed.
NRL to investigate as stars rally around Jack Wighton following racist online attack

"﻿The NRL confirmed today it had issued a notice intending to ban a spectator from attending NRL events until such time as the young person can establish that sufficient steps have been taken to address their behaviour," it read.

"These steps will include apologising and completing appropriate training and education in respectful behaviour and cultural awareness."

The teenager previously escaped with a warning from NSW police.

The Penrith club said it supported the NRL's decision.
Latrell Mitchell keen for more troll accountability

"Panthers will continue to work towards making all players, staff and fans feel safe and welcome at games at BlueBet Stadium," a statement read.

The NRL's Indigenous Pathways Manager and host of Over The Black Dot Dean Widders was pleased to see the action.

"I'm proud of the NRL for taking a strong stance and I want to keep encouraging the players and all Indigenous people to keep fighting against racism," the Anaiwan man said.

Support for Mitchell was widespread following the incident, with his coach Jason Demetriou calling for life bans for racists.

Mitchell, a Wiradjuri and Biripi man, has called out racist abuse throughout his career, with two men charged for comments made towards him in 2021.

Just last week, His future teammate and Raiders star Jack Wighton, was on the receiving end of sickening online abuse after news surfaced he was leaving Canberra.
Latrell Mitchell praised for classy post-match act

2 min read
Published 3 May 2023 4:39pm
Updated 3 May 2023 5:04pm
By Jodan Perry
Source: NITV

