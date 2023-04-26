NRL to investigate as stars rally around Jack Wighton following racist online attack

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been racially abused by an Instagram user following the announcement he had signed with South Sydney from next season.





Wighton shared messages he received overnight from an individual telling him to "f**k off" and describing him as an " a** c**t".





Wighton said the "little coward" was "stooping low."



'Support your players'

Raiders teammate and Mununjali man Jamal Fogarty also shared the images, tagging the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association, and called for action.





"We need strong consequences/actions for his disgraceful behaviour and show the country we don't accept racism," he said.





"Support your players #saynotoracism."



Screenshots of the racial abuse messaged to Jack Wighton. Source: Instagram / Jack Wighton

Integrity Unit investigating

The messages have been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit, and an investigation launched.





"It's absolutely abhorrent that we have people that talk to anyone in that way, whether they are a footballer or a member of the public," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.





"The integrity unit are investigating and will be cooperating with the relevant authorities to take appropriate action."



A photograph that Jamal Fogarty posted with Jack Wighton after calling out the racial abuse. Source: Instagram / Jamal Fogarty/Canberra Raiders