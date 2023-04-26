Sport

Latest

NRL to investigate as stars rally around Jack Wighton following racist online attack

A user racially abused the Wiradjuri man following news he had signed with rival club South Sydney for next season. Wighton shared the messages saying the "little coward" was stooping low.

NRL Rd 9 - Raiders v Storm

Jack Wighton of the Raiders during the NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium. Source: Getty / Getty Images AsiaPac

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been racially abused by an Instagram user following the announcement he had signed with South Sydney from next season.

Wighton shared messages he received overnight from an individual telling him to "f**k off" and describing him as an " a** c**t".

Wighton said the "little coward" was "stooping low."
READ MORE

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stood up against racism. Now strangers hug him in the street in support

'Support your players'

Raiders teammate and Mununjali man Jamal Fogarty also shared the images, tagging the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association, and called for action.

"We need strong consequences/actions for his disgraceful behaviour and show the country we don't accept racism," he said.

"Support your players #saynotoracism."
MicrosoftTeams-image.png
Screenshots of the racial abuse messaged to Jack Wighton. Source: Instagram / Jack Wighton

Integrity Unit investigating

The messages have been referred to the NRL Integrity Unit, and an investigation launched.

"It's absolutely abhorrent that we have people that talk to anyone in that way, whether they are a footballer or a member of the public," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"The integrity unit are investigating and will be cooperating with the relevant authorities to take appropriate action."
340198170_6155736771187901_5846446592862266807_n.jpg
A photograph that Jamal Fogarty posted with Jack Wighton after calling out the racial abuse. Source: Instagram / Jamal Fogarty/Canberra Raiders
READ MORE

Hate crimes unit to investigate online abuse against Josh Addo-Carr

Share
1 min read
Published 27 April 2023 9:59am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Recommended for you

Royston Sagigi-Baira wins 2023 Australian Idol title

Royston's lifelong love of music has led him from Mapoon to the title of Australian Idol

Excellence

download-2023-21-31-10.56.48.jpg

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan evokes AFL legend in the face of racial abuse

Sport

William barton.png

5 Indigenous engineering feats you should know about

Excellence

The mother of Aubrey Donahue at a community meeting with police, held at the Mareeba Community Church Fellowship.

'We're here crying': This Queensland community is in turmoil after police shot an Indigenous man dead

Death in Custody

FAIRY CIRCLES

How Indigenous knowledge solved the mystery of age-old desert circles

Country

Garma-2019.jpg

Yunupingu trailblazing giant of Aboriginal land rights dies

Country

moko_cultural face markings_TikTok filter web hero.jpg

Moko kauae is sacred for Māori women. But Lynia had hers stolen for a tiktok filter

Culture and Language

336627465_509241301417895_3010432389165867243_n.jpg

Police who shot dead Aubrey Donahue weren't wearing cameras, leaving his family demanding answers

Justice