The Christmas cheer lights up the faces of Wilcannia after battling tough times

After battling through COVID, floods, and sorry business, the Wilcannia community has had a dose of Christmas cheer to lift their spirits.





'Santa by the Barka', saw the guest of honour deliver presents to the families of the far-west community and even stayed for a few photographs.





Organisers also planned live musical performances, a community BBQ and a fireworks show.



READ MORE Bundjalung man to make waves on Home and Away cast

"We've called him Santa by the Barka so it's got that ownership, cultural connection... because it is on the great Barkandji Country," said organiser Brendon Adams.







Dressed in red and white with the beard and all, Wilcannia local Anthony Schembri braved the heat for the chance to bring a bit of Christmas joy to his home.





"It's only a small community and they don't get to see Santa like go down to Coles or Woolworths... so it's good when Santa comes down and makes the kids laugh and happy," he said.



Lead organiser Aunty Dodie Harris hugs Santa, aka Anthony Schembri.

READ MORE Project launches to help Wilcannia COVID-19 recovery

A simple event, but one that sparked a lot of joy for a community that has battled some hard yards.





"This time of year, we need to celebrate something good instead of Sorry Business and sad times," said Owen Whyman.





"This is an afternoon and a night for the community to celebrate and enjoy the fireworks out in Western New South Wales and just soak up the atmosphere and have a bit of fun."



Fireworks show in Wilcannia as part of Santa on the Barka.

Tough times in recent years

Last year, Wilcannia made national and international headlines as COVID-19 ravaged the town, with one in five residents struck down by the virus.





The outbreak highlighted the remote town’s chronic housing shortage and severe overcrowding.



Wilcannia, which sits on the banks of the Barka river, also experienced flooding earlier in the year and bouts of Sorry Business.





"It’s been a tragic year," said Mr Whyman.





"Wilcannia lost a lot of good people this year as a lot of other communities do."



