Culture and Language

Feature

How this Makassan man came to dance with Gumatj at Garma

As Gumatj took to the Bunggul, this dancer joined continuing a long legacy of friendship.

GARMA web header v2.jpg

Abdi Karya is from South Sulawesi but he spent Garma Festival dancing with Gumatj at the Bungul. Credit: Rachael Knowles/NITV

This is Abdi Karya first time at the Garma Festival.

It's his first time on Yolngu Country, and first visit to Gulkula.

But, Abdi feels a like he's been here before.
READ MORE

Yolngu share economic hopes for post-mining future

Abdi is a Makassan man from the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

There's a long continuous history of friendship between Makassan people and Yolgnu people.

In the 18th century, traders from Makassar travelled to Arnhem Land by pinisi boat. Trade routes were established to trade fish and sea cucumbers.

Since, the ties between the two people grew with cultures intertwining.
363597909_834127938062494_7410984543587323464_n.jpg
Gumatj dancers at the Bungul during Garma Festival. Credit: Rachael Knowles/NITV
Abdi danced with Gumatj at the Bunggul, a dance celebrating the two nation's friendship.

"The dance they just performed is about Makassar, this is a Makassar flag," Abdi told NITV.

"This is celebrating the hundred of years relationship between north Australia, especially the Yolngu people and Indigenous people in Indonesia.
This relationship has never stopped.
Abdi said it was a "privilege and an honour" to be with Gumatj.

"I'm just a small number of Makassar to have been here," he said.

While it was his first time on Yolngu Country, Abdi said there was a feeling of familiarity at Gulkula.
READ MORE

Dilak Council present Noel Pearson with 'Voice' message stick

"Personally, I feel like I've already been here. This place is not strange for me, I feel like spiritually, physically and emotionally I feel accepted here," he said.

"This is the place where my ancestors also came and interacted, made a brotherhood, sisterhood and family with Yolngu."
READ MORE

What is Garma and how did it begin?

Share
2 min read
Published 14 August 2023 1:42pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

46:01
Goodways

Goodways: Episode 5 - Self Care (NAIDOC edition)

10:42
News

NITV Radio - News 14/08/2023

06:05
TVC Cast for the First Peoples Disability Network Auslan commercial for the Voice..png

First Peoples Disability Network launches 'Have Your Say' campaign

06:24
IMG20230809203935.jpg

Doug Watkin presents Rebel With A Cause as it premieres at the 2023 Melbourne International Film festival

article header.jpg

Meet some of the deadly mob who competed at Mount Isa's Indigenous Rodeo

PAULINE HANSON VIDEO STILLS WEB HEADER.jpg

One Nation accused of pushing misinformation in edited viral video

Nanna Bess Liddle, Host Talia Liddle, Pop Bruce Breaden.jpg

The world's oldest river flows through the Central Desert. A new series shares its stories

keeping hope.JPG

Keeping Hope: Mark Coles Smith’s powerful and deeply personal documentary