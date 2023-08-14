How this Makassan man came to dance with Gumatj at Garma

This is Abdi Karya first time at the Garma Festival.





It's his first time on Yolngu Country, and first visit to Gulkula.





But, Abdi feels a like he's been here before.



Abdi is a Makassan man from the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.





There's a long continuous history of friendship between Makassan people and Yolgnu people.





In the 18th century, traders from Makassar travelled to Arnhem Land by pinisi boat. Trade routes were established to trade fish and sea cucumbers.





Since, the ties between the two people grew with cultures intertwining.



Gumatj dancers at the Bungul during Garma Festival. Credit: Rachael Knowles/NITV Abdi danced with Gumatj at the Bunggul, a dance celebrating the two nation's friendship.





"The dance they just performed is about Makassar, this is a Makassar flag," Abdi told NITV.





"This is celebrating the hundred of years relationship between north Australia, especially the Yolngu people and Indigenous people in Indonesia.



This relationship has never stopped.

Abdi said it was a "privilege and an honour" to be with Gumatj.





"I'm just a small number of Makassar to have been here," he said.





While it was his first time on Yolngu Country, Abdi said there was a feeling of familiarity at Gulkula.



"Personally, I feel like I've already been here. This place is not strange for me, I feel like spiritually, physically and emotionally I feel accepted here," he said.





"This is the place where my ancestors also came and interacted, made a brotherhood, sisterhood and family with Yolngu."

