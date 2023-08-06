Dilak Council present Noel Pearson with 'Voice' message stick

Noel Pearson will carry a message stick, presented to him by the Dilak Council, to Canberra in the push for a successful referendum.





On Sunday morning at the Bunugul Grounds at Garma Festival, senior Yolngu leaders presented the Yes23 campaign with a sacred message stick.





"This is our Voice, [we are] putting our voice straight to Canberra, our voice will be heard," they said.



Activist, Noel Pearson accepted the gift on behalf of the Yes23 campaign, whilst representatives stood present.





In his acceptance, Mr Pearson remembered the work and legacy of Yunupingu.





"I first came to meet Yunupingu in 1988, I was 23 years old. I came from Cape York, I wanted to emulate, I wanted to set up a land council for our people I wanted to achieve the things he was achieving for the Yolngu people, for the people of the Northern Territory," he said.





"I had a meeting with him here, it was the first time I heard someone talk about land rights and welfare. He was the one that told me that welfare is no good, we have to develop our own economy.





"I’ve been thinking about what he said ever since."



Noel Pearson alongside members of the Dilak Council after being presented with the sacred message stick to deliver to Canberra. Credit: Rachael Knowles/NITV Mr Pearson said since his meeting, he believed his future was to follow in Yunupingu's lead.





“I want to say today . . .to all the Dilak leaders of the north-east Arnhem Land we have a sacred duty to finish the work he has done," he said.





"He has advanced our course so very far and it remains to us to complete the journey."





Mr Peason swore to carry the message stick to "every town hall, to every street, to every high hill and low valley across this nation".





"I’m going to tell the 97 per cent of Australia to join us, we have the authority from these people, to bring this referendum to a successful conclusion," he said.





"This is our time."



'History is certainly calling'

Speaking to NITV after the presentation, Arrernte Kalkadoon woman Rachel Perkins said she was filled with both pride and determination".





"We are determined to make this happen," she said.



Yes23 campaign delegates at Garma Festival. Credit: Rachael Knowles/NITV A week ago, Ms Perkins was accepting an award for the NITV/SBS program The Australian Wars at the TV Week Logie Awards.





In her acceptance speech, Ms Perkins urged the audience to vote yes.





Despite being two different experiences, Ms Perkins said she couldn't deny the connections.





“The Australian Wars . . . that was about 150 years of frontier conflict, today we are talking about bringing some resolution to that question of how First Nation people and those who came after us can resolve our relationship," she said.





"It feels very connected, even though one is at the star casino, you know, the glitzy night. Here we’re on red dirt on the Bungul ground, they’re connected moments.





“History is certainly calling."



Ms Perkins also acknowledged the legacy of Yunupingu and the long history of activism for a Voice.





“I really feel the presence of history around us all the time, the voice was something that was started in the 1970s by people like Yunupingu . . . 1973 they set up the first voice the NACC [National Aboriginal Consultative Committee], 50 years later we are still trying to get a voice in this country," she said.





"History is very much present in this moment of trying to bring our nation together





“Giving Indigenous people the rightful place in our own country, it’s been far too long, it’s been resolved, and in about 80 days we will be at that moment."



Yes vote lagging in poll

The presentation comes as NewsCorp's latest polls put the yes vote at 44 per cent, well behind the no - at 56 per cent.





Yes23 Campaign Director Dean Parkin said campaign wasn't deterred, yet was committed to doubling down.



"The most important number in any of the research of polls is 40 per cent. Forty per cent of Australians have not yet made their minds up on the issues," he said.





"There are many Australians out there that are undecided, currently focused on other issues.





“There is plenty of time to engage Australians and that is what our campaign is focused on."





Mr Parkin said the no campaign was attempting to offer "a single solution" but rather are providing multiple "distractions and deflections".

