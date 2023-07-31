These are the First Nations winners at the TV Week Logie Awards

Yet again, Tony Armstrong has proved there's nothing he can't do.





On Sunday night, the ABC News Breakfast presenter won his second TV Week Logie Award.





Barrabinya man Armstrong won in 2022, named the Most Popular New Talent. This year, he was awarded the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter for his work on ABC's A Dog's World with Tony Armstrong .



READ MORE Tony Armstrong takes out Logie for outstanding new talent

Other stars of the industry were there to watch his triumph, including Kuku Yalanji Wakaman singer Jess Mauboy, Whadjuk Noongar journalist Narelda Jacobs and Nyikina actor Mark Coles Smith.





A chuffed Armstrong took the stage to accept the award, saying he "truly didn't think this would happen".





"Everyone I was up against is an ornament of Australian TV and I am a baby of Australian TV," he said.





"Congratulations to all the other nominees."





Armstrong thanked the ABC News Breakfast team before turning his attention to the broadcaster's News Director Justin Stevens.





"Last year after I was lucky enough to be given the Graham Kennedy Award and I said I was going to be renegotiating contracts," Armstrong said.





"This year I told Justin Stevens, the big boss, if I won this, there would be another round of re-negotiations.





"My agents are calling!"



READ MORE Tony Armstrong says he won't be silenced after receiving hateful mail

This is Armstrong's second Logie win, claiming his first ever silver Logie in 2022. Source: AAP / Steven Markham/AAP Image

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor: Thomas Weatherall

Heartthrob Thomas Weatherall took home the Logie for Most Oustanding Supporting Actor for his role of Malakai in Heartbreak High.





It's the first time the Kamilaroi man has been nominated for a TV Week Logie Award.





Accepting his award, Weatherall thanked the Heartbreak High team, and his family.





"This is a crazy and wonderful and psychotic show to be a part of, but I feel very lucky to be there so thank you all for trusting me with him," he said.





"To my family and friends back home, thank you guys for looking after me and keeping me on the straight and narrow. Particularly my Mum Stevie and Henry. I love you guys."





This isn't Weatherall's first award for the role, winning the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Best Supporting Actor in a Drama in 2022.





Weatherall was nominated alongside WA actor and Mystery Road: Origin's Clarence Ryan.



READ MORE Bundjalung man to make waves on Home and Away cast

Thomas Weatherall from Heartbreak High has won Most Outstanding Supporting Actor during the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards presentation ceremony at the Star in Sydney. Source: AAP / Steve Markham/AAP Image

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program: Australian Wars

SBS/NITV's The Australian Wars took out the Logie for Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program.





Arrernte Kalkadoon woman Rachel Perkins directed and presented the three-part series that depicts the realities of the Frontier Wars.





Perkins dedicated five years of her life to bringing the documentary to Australian screens.





"This was the great privilege of our life to tell this story. It obviously is a difficult part of our history, but it is something that we are coming to terms with [and] it is part of this great nation of ours," she said accepting the award.



READ MORE Why Rachel Perkins included her own haunting family story in this unflinching new documentary

Perkins took the opportunity to champion the yes campaign for the upcoming referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





"This year, in October hopefully, we will have the opportunity to embrace our history and bring the country together with one simple word," she said.





"What is that word?"





A "yes" was echoed back to Perkins from the crowd.





The Australian Wars was nominated alongside SBS's Alone Australia, ABC's Australia's Wild Odyssey and Old People's Home for Teenagers, Stan's Revealed: Trafficked and Network 10's Todd Sampson's Mirror Mirror: Love & Hate.

