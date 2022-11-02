Tony Armstrong says he won't be silenced after receiving hateful mail

Supporters of Tony Armstrong have rallied around the TV presenter, after he blasted a racist email he received to his work account.





The former AFL player posted a screenshot of the vitriolic rant to his Twitter account, where he has over 60 thousand followers.





The email contained numerous reprehensible slurs, questioned Armstrong's Indigenous identity, and lambasted him for his recent positions on Aboriginal issues .





"This sh*t has gotta stop," read Armstrong's post.





"One thing is for certain though, this isn’t guna [sic] stop us speaking up or stepping up."



Advocacy sees Armstrong targeted

The Barrabinya man recently voiced his support for Donnell Wallam, the national netball star at the centre of the sponsorship furore involving mining company Hancock Prospecting.





Ms Wallam expressed reservations about bearing the company's logo on her uniform, given founder Lang Hancock's racist views on Aboriginal people.





Speaking on Channel 10, Armstrong defended Wallam while questioning sections of the media which had supported the company's current owner, and daughter of Hancock, Gina Rineheart.





'The pro-Gina PR push has gone into overdrive with article after article about Gina's philanthropic niceness,' he said in a piece-to-camera.





'What they really mean is money talks. Gina throws money at things to win them over,' he said.





The email Armstrong received specifically called out his appearance on The Project, and defended Ms Rineheart.





The ABC has reportedly notified the police of the incident and forwarded the email in question to them for investigation.



Overwhelming support

The tweet, posted on Tuesday evening, already had more than two thousand responses by Wednesday morning.





Users offered their sympathy to Mr Armstrong and lamented the state of Australian racism that he and other Blak personalities are often exposed to.



A message of support under Tony Armstrong's post. Many called out his unwavering support of First Nations people in his numerous media appearances. Armstrong has used his growing media presence to frequently call out First Nations issues.





In another appearance on Channel 10 this week, he expressed his sorrow at the alleged murder of Aboriginal schoolboy Cassius Turvey in Perth.





“How do you think families are feeling sending their kids out? It’s disgusting, I’m so angry and I know a lot of mobs really upset as well and my heart goes out to the family as well," he said in an emotional address.





“He had dreams and hopes and aspirations... That’s gone.”

