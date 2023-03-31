Police who shot dead Aubrey Donahue weren't wearing cameras, leaving his family demanding answers

Hundreds gathered in Brisbane's King George Square on Thursday night to mourn an Indigenous man who was shot dead by police in Far North Queensland.





Aubrey Donahue was shot and killed by specialists police officers following a four-hour siege at a home in Mareeba, 60 kilometres west of Cairns on Saturday afternoon.



Police alleged that Mr Donahue was armed with a knife and advanced on them during the siege.





The vigil heard testimonies from many members of Mr Donahue's family before the crowd marched silently to police headquarters.



A vigil in memory of Aubrey Donahue garners hundreds with family and loved ones taking to the microphone. Credit: NITV/Tanisha Williams “Our heart broke and filled with all the emotions of anger, sadness, everything you could imagine," Aubrey’s Uncle, Grayson Elu told the crowd.





"It’s sad because Aubrey was loved and just like the other families in this situation, he’s no longer with us.





“Aubrey my nephew, I miss everything about you. May the lord welcome you with open arms and all the angels, come and welcome you to your favourite songs, love you Aubs."



The mother of Aubrey Donahue grieves at a community meeting held at the Mareeba Community Church Fellowship in the wake of his fatal shooting. Credit: Photo: Brendan Radke The 27-year-old's family is demanding answers about the circumstances surrounding his death.





“There are questions that need to be asked and at what point do we start calling it out for what it is - racism," said Victoria Van Schie, Aubrey's relative and protest organiser.





On Friday, a protest took place through the streets in Brisbane, with the crowd walking to the Coroner's court, demanding the release of body-cam footage of Aubrey's death.



Police say no body-cam footage

Police allege that Mr Donahue advanced on officers while holding a knife, however, have no close-range footage of the incident.





Deputy Commissioner Mark Wheeler said the police were not fitted with cameras at the time.



"So specialist officers for practicality reasons generally don't, other officers at the scene were wearing body-worn cameras and we have secured that vision of course," he told reporters on Thursday.





"But in terms of the specialist police, we're reviewing those arrangements now."



The Aboriginal community of Mareeba are demanding answers from Queensland police following the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man on Saturday. Credit: Photo: Brendan Radke Coroner Terry Ryan will hold an inquest into the shooting, which is said to review body-camera protocols.





However, Mr Wheeler said changes can be made prior to the inquest.





"When we have an incident, a serious incident or police-related incident, we review it immediately and we can make changes prior to any coronial inquest finding," he said.





"And, of course, we will always work with the coroner and abide by any findings that come out with any coronial inquest but we don't necessarily have to wait until that occurs."





-With AAP

