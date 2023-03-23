'I got pulverised': Lidia Thorpe knocked to the ground by police in trans rally confrontation

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has condemned the appearance of an anti-trans campaigner in Canberra, saying the controversial activist should never have been allowed in the country.





Posie Parker, real name Kellie-Jay Keen, is currently undertaking a tour of the nation's capital cities, giving speeches in opposition to the progress of the trans rights movement.





In Canberra on Thursday, Keen's appearance saw approximately thirty supporters turn up, including Pauline Hanson. A much larger contingent of counter-protestors attempted to drown out her speech with yells and whistles.





Video footage shows Senator Thorpe attempting to approach the microphone area where Keen was speaking, but several officers quickly intervene.





The senator was knocked to the ground, while police attempted to keep a hold on her. She could be heard yelling "Let me go!" and crawled away from the officers before walking back to the counter-rally.





"I went to tell her... that they are not welcome here, and I got pulverised by the police," Senator Thorpe told the Guardian.





"The police need to answer as to why they assaulted me."





NITV has contacted the senator for further comment.



In a statement, federal police said they were reviewing the matter.





"The interactions between the AFP and protesters will be reviewed, and an incident has been referred to the AFP’s Professional Standards Command.





"Given a matter is now under investigation, no further comments will be made."





The incident comes just weeks after the Victorian senator created headlines at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.





Protesting the inclusion of the NSW Police in the annual parade, the senator obstructed the parade by lying in front of an approaching truck.





The senator later took to Twitter to express her solidarity with the "Pride in Protest" movement, which protests the police's involvement in Mardi Gras.





"Black and brown trans women started the first pride march as a protest against police violence. Today, we still face violence from police."



A supplied screen-grab obtained Sunday, February 26 shows Senator Lidia Thorpe halting Sydney Mardi Gras Parade. Federal senator Lidia Thorpe was moved on from the Sydney Mardi Gras parade by police after footage showed her lying on the street and temporarily halting the march. Credit: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Controversy dogs anti-trans campaigner's appearances

Keen's appearance in Naarm Melbourne over the weekend caused outrage for attracting neo-Nazis, who stood on the steps of the state's parliament, gave Hitler salutes and shouted "white power."





Though Keen attempted to distance herself from the far-right extremists, some posted explicit messages of support for her in online forums.





"This country should be ashamed that they even let someone like this in," said Thorpe.





Similar sentiments were expressed by palawa representatives in nipaluna Hobart on Tuesday, following Keen's event there.





The campaign coordinator of the TAC, Nala Mansell, attended a much larger counter-rally, which protested Keen's controversial appearance.





"Tasmanian Aboriginal people completely understand what it's like to be denied your existence," the palawa woman told NITV.



