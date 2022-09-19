'Abolish the Monarchy' protests to oppose National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Protests have been planned in at least three capital cities on Thursday, the day the federal government announced as a 'Day of Mourning' for Queen Elizabeth.





The Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) have instead announced a National day of protest - with 'Abolish the Monarchy' demonstrations to take place in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra in opposition to "racist colonial imperialism."





"This is a stance against the continued crimes committed against marginalised First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities," the group wrote online.





"We do not support benefactors of Stolenwealth and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all.”



Gamilaraay and Kooma man and Brisbane local Boe Spearim told NITV News the group is responding to the government's decision to ignore calls from First Nations People for the same on January 26.





“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been actively and I mean, actively, [calling for it]," he said.





“We will not recognize a one-off day of mourning for somebody, you know, who has taken so much from us."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national memorial service that will be held in parliament house on the day that will begin with a minute's silence.





“Her Majesty was the only reigning monarch to ever to visit Australia and it was clear from her first trip that she had a special place in our hearts," he said.





“I encourage all Australians, wherever you may be, to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life of service.”





Since her death, there's been a multitude of opinions on the Queen's legacy and also on the day of mourning. Mr Spearim said it's crucial Indigenous voices are not censored in the conversations.





“You're definitely going to be hearing a lot of comments from Aboriginal people from all over the country," he said.





He referenced the controversy around Indigenous NRLW player Caitlin Moran who was suspended after her post about the Queen .





“As we've seen with sister girl from the Women's Rugby League, that was censored, fined and suspended for speaking her truth, as an Aboriginal person," he said.





"So, it's about standing in solidarity with sister girl as well."

