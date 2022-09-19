Politics

'Abolish the Monarchy' protests to oppose National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth

The Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance say it refuses to recognise the day of mourning for the controversial figurehead.

A protestor is seen attaching an aboriginal flag to a statue of Queen Victoria in Queens Gardens during an Invasion Day rally in Brisbane 2021.

A protestor is seen attaching an Aboriginal flag to a statue of Queen Victoria in Queens Gardens during an Invasion Day rally in Brisbane 2021.

Protests have been planned in at least three capital cities on Thursday, the day the federal government announced as a 'Day of Mourning' for Queen Elizabeth.

The Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR) have instead announced a National day of protest - with 'Abolish the Monarchy' demonstrations to take place in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra in opposition to "racist colonial imperialism."

"This is a stance against the continued crimes committed against marginalised First Nations, black, brown and Asian communities," the group wrote online.

Advertisement
"We do not support benefactors of Stolenwealth and demand justice, truth and accountability for all. Justice for all.”
READ MORE

What First Nations people are saying following Queen Elizabeth's death

Gamilaraay and Kooma man and Brisbane local Boe Spearim told NITV News the group is responding to the government's decision to ignore calls from First Nations People for the same on January 26.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been actively and I mean, actively, [calling for it]," he said.

“We will not recognize a one-off day of mourning for somebody, you know, who has taken so much from us."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national memorial service that will be held in parliament house on the day that will begin with a minute's silence.

“Her Majesty was the only reigning monarch to ever to visit Australia and it was clear from her first trip that she had a special place in our hearts," he said.

“I encourage all Australians, wherever you may be, to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life of service.”

Since her death, there's been a multitude of opinions on the Queen's legacy and also on the day of mourning. Mr Spearim said it's crucial Indigenous voices are not censored in the conversations.

READ MORE

What you need to know about the Frontier Wars


“You're definitely going to be hearing a lot of comments from Aboriginal people from all over the country," he said.

He referenced the controversy around Indigenous NRLW player
Caitlin Moran who was suspended after her post about the Queen
.

“As we've seen with sister girl from the Women's Rugby League, that was censored, fined and suspended for speaking her truth, as an Aboriginal person," he said.

"So, it's about standing in solidarity with sister girl as well."
READ MORE

'Pathetic': NRL accused of double standards after suspending NRLW star over Queen death post

Share
2 min read
Published 19 September 2022 at 10:44am
By Ricky Kirby
Source: NITV
Tags
Racism

Popular stories

What you need to know about the Frontier Wars

Country

Filmmaker Rachel Perkins reveals the truth of The Australian Wars — the battles fought on home soil

Politics

These Warumungu men will be bringing home precious artefacts from overseas, 100 years after they were taken

Culture and Language

'Pathetic': NRL accused of double standards after suspending NRLW star over Queen death post

Sport

Warren Mundine 'stepping down early' from SBS Board

Politics

Beloved Elder Uncle Jack Charles passes away

Excellence

What First Nations people are saying following Queen Elizabeth's death

Country

Former midwife takes out national comedy title six weeks after first gig

Entertainment