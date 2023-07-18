What's On

Country to Couture: Record number of collections to hit the runway at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards

The National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) return to Larrakia Country this August.

NIFAS 4.jpg

Designs by Judith Coppin and Joylene Warrie from Juluwarlu Art Group who are participating in the Country to Couture runway, and are up for the Business Achievement Award

Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) has announced the shortlist for the
prestigious National Indigenous Fashion Awards
(NIFA), with a record number of collections set to hit the runway at Country to Couture.

There are more than 60 nominees for the NIFA's, and 23 labels selected to walk two packed shows at Country to Couture.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation’s Artistic Director and proud Eastern Arrernte visual artist, Shilo McNamee said First Nations fashion was becoming more and more in demand.
NIFAS 2.jpg
Mandy Malbunka, Iltja Ntjarra Many Hands Art Centre
“We are so excited to break records this year with the number of First Nations fashion designers involved in IFP’s NIFA and Country to Couture."

"These events are recognised globally and in Australia’s Indigenous communities for celebrating and propelling designers to new heights, while maintaining an authentic and grassroots feel,” she said.
nifas cindy.jpeg
Cindy Rostron wears pieces from the A Beautiful Chaos collection by Kylie Caldwell in collaboration with spell. Photo by Marley Morgan.
“These are special fashion events steeped in over 60,000 years of culture and heritage, but also showcase some of the most contemporary designs in the country.”

The six NIFA winners will be announced as part of the sunset awards ceremony at Darwin’s Deckchair Cinema.

Country Road sponsors the Fashion Designer Award which offers the winner a 12-month industry mentorship.
NIFAS 3.jpeg
Miimi & Jiinda's Burraaba (Unearth) Collection
You can watch the NIFA's on NITV on Friday 18th August at 9:15pm.
2 min read
Published 18 July 2023 10:31am
Source: NITV

