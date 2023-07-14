Arts

The finalists for the National Indigenous Music Awards have been announced

Budjerah and Wildfire Manwurrk lead the nominations for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards.

nimas.jpg
Finalists for the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) have been announced, with 22 of the country's deadliest First Nations artists up for awards at the ceremony on August 12.

The awards will be hosted by none other than artist, cultural leader, and Butchulla Songman Fred Leone alongside returning NIMA host, Yunkuntjatjarra, Warrigmay, South Sea and German-descended actress, singer and writer Elaine Crombie.
The night’s festivities will be broadcast on NITV from Larrakia Country at the Darwin Amphitheatre. As this year’s television partner, NITV will capture every moment from the moving acceptance speeches to the exclusive performances from Thelma Plum, Barkaa, Budjerah and so many more.

Leading this year’s finalists list is ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Budjerah, up for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year.

Wildfire Manwurrk is nominated for New Talent of the Year, Film Clip of the Year and Community Clip of the Year.

“We have walked a long hard road to get here over many years and feel so happy to be recognised for our music at this national level."

"Our music tells our story in our language, one of the oldest languages in this world. That language, it will help you connect to where you are standing. It will help us come together, where we learn from each other,” said finalists Wildfire Manwurrk.
Here are the 2023 finalists:

Artist of the Year

Budjerah

Jessica Mauboy

Mo’Ju

Kobie Dee

The Kid Laroi
artist of the year.jpg
Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy and Kobie Dee

New Talent of the Year

Bumpy

Royston Noell

Wildfire Manwurrk

Marlon X Rulla

Tjaka
2.jpg
Wildfire Manwuurk, Royston Noell and Tjaka

Film Clip of the Year

Wildfire Manwurrk - ‘Lonely Bangardi’

Budjerah - ‘Therapy’

A.B. Original - ‘King Billy Cokebottle’

Thelma Plum - ‘The Brown Snake’

King Stingray - ‘Let’s Go’
3.jpg
Thelma Plum, King Stingray and A.B. Original

Song of the Year

Bumpy - ‘Hide and Seek’

Budjerah - ‘Therapy’

Miiesha - ‘Skin Deep’

King Stingray - ‘Let’s Go’

Yirrmal ft. Dami Im - ‘Promised Land’
4.jpg
Budjerah, Miiesha and Yirrmal

Album of the Year

Thelma Plum - Meanjin (EP)

Ngulmiya - Self-titled

Mo’Ju - Oro Plata Mata

Miiesha - Smoke & Mirrors

Beddy Rays - Self-titled

Community Clip of the Year

Wildfire Manwurrk - ‘Mararradj’

Utju Community - ‘Tjamuku Tjukurpa Kanyila’

Lil Youngins - ‘The Problem’

Watch the NIMAs on NITV and SBS On Demand on Sunday August 13 at 7.30pm. The NIMAs will also broadcast on SBS Viceland on Friday 18 August at 11.05pm and on SBS on Saturday 19 August at 9am.
3 min read
Published 14 July 2023 11:14am
Source: NITV

