The finalists for the National Indigenous Music Awards have been announced

Finalists for the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) have been announced, with 22 of the country's deadliest First Nations artists up for awards at the ceremony on August 12.





The awards will be hosted by none other than artist, cultural leader, and Butchulla Songman Fred Leone alongside returning NIMA host, Yunkuntjatjarra, Warrigmay, South Sea and German-descended actress, singer and writer Elaine Crombie.



The night’s festivities will be broadcast on NITV from Larrakia Country at the Darwin Amphitheatre. As this year’s television partner, NITV will capture every moment from the moving acceptance speeches to the exclusive performances from Thelma Plum, Barkaa, Budjerah and so many more.





Leading this year’s finalists list is ARIA-winning singer-songwriter Budjerah, up for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year.





Wildfire Manwurrk is nominated for New Talent of the Year, Film Clip of the Year and Community Clip of the Year.





“We have walked a long hard road to get here over many years and feel so happy to be recognised for our music at this national level."





"Our music tells our story in our language, one of the oldest languages in this world. That language, it will help you connect to where you are standing. It will help us come together, where we learn from each other,” said finalists Wildfire Manwurrk.



Here are the 2023 finalists:

Artist of the Year

Budjerah





Jessica Mauboy





Mo’Ju





Kobie Dee





The Kid Laroi



Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy and Kobie Dee

New Talent of the Year

Bumpy





Royston Noell





Wildfire Manwurrk





Marlon X Rulla





Tjaka



Wildfire Manwuurk, Royston Noell and Tjaka

Film Clip of the Year

Wildfire Manwurrk - ‘Lonely Bangardi’





Budjerah - ‘Therapy’





A.B. Original - ‘King Billy Cokebottle’





Thelma Plum - ‘The Brown Snake’





King Stingray - ‘Let’s Go’



Thelma Plum, King Stingray and A.B. Original

Song of the Year

Bumpy - ‘Hide and Seek’





Budjerah - ‘Therapy’





Miiesha - ‘Skin Deep’





King Stingray - ‘Let’s Go’





Yirrmal ft. Dami Im - ‘Promised Land’



Budjerah, Miiesha and Yirrmal

Album of the Year

Thelma Plum - Meanjin (EP)





Ngulmiya - Self-titled





Mo’Ju - Oro Plata Mata





Miiesha - Smoke & Mirrors





Beddy Rays - Self-titled



Community Clip of the Year

Wildfire Manwurrk - ‘Mararradj’





Utju Community - ‘Tjamuku Tjukurpa Kanyila’





Lil Youngins - ‘The Problem’



