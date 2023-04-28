Music

First Nations talent taking out titles at APRA Music Awards

The Kid LAROI continued to add to his swag of gongs, Miiesha was recognised for her song 'Still Dream' while King Stingray rocked out!

Colin Hay with King Stingray at the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) awards on Thursday night. Credit: Tony Mott

The boy from Redfern claims another accolade to an already impressive record.

The Kid LAROI took home two awards at the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) awards on Thursday.
The 19-year-old won the Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work for his song Stay with superstar Justin Bieber.

The wins follow him being crowned Songwriter of the Year in 2022.
The Kid LAROI took home two APRA Awards, following his 2022 win for Songwriter of the Year. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / AAP Image/Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA
Woorabinda woman, Miiesha, won her first-ever APRA Award.

Her song Still Dream was crowned the Most Performed R&B/Soul Work. Becca Hatch was a finalist in the same category, for her song Safety.

King Stingway performed alongside former Men at Work band member and Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music Award winner Colin Hay.
Not only did First Nations talent take out top prizes, but they also flooded the finalists.

King Stingray were nominated for Peer-Voted Song of the Year for Lupa alongside Uncle Archie Roach's One Song.

Flume took out the title, for Say Nothing (Feat. May-a) which topped Triple J's Hottest 100 this year.

Sampa the Great pipped Budjerah and King Stingray's Roy Kellaway and Yirrna Gotjiringu Yunupingu to the post for Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year.

King Stingray's Milkumana was nominated for Most Performed Rock Work.

Sycco's Superstar was nominated for Most Performed Alternative Work, The Kid LAROI and Baker Boy were nominated for Most Performed HipHop/Rap Work and Jessica Mauboy's Glow for Most Performed Pop Work.
2 min read
Published 28 April 2023 1:56pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

