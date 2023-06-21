Indigenous leaders have been elected for Victorian treaty talks

Treaty election results have been tallied for the next iteration of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, a democratic body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.





Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service chief executive Nerita Waight, former Department of Premier and Cabinet staffer Barry Firebrace-Briggs and Alister Thorpe - a cousin of independent senator Lidia Thorpe - were among 10 people elected to represent the metro region.



Three candidates were picked for each of the other four regions across the state.





Outgoing assembly co-chair and Marcus Stewart said the elections were a watershed moment for the decolonisation of Victoria.





"This is self-determination in action. First Peoples in Victoria have spoken," the Nira illim bulluk man said.





"These are the people who will represent us mob proudly and will get treaty done. It's a big honour, but also a big responsibility."





He urged Indigenous Victorians to get behind the new assembly members ahead of statewide treaty negotiations beginning later this year.



"Nothing is off the table, so we need to push hard together," he said.





The newly-elected assembly will also help Traditional Owner groups in Victoria to start negotiating individual treaties in their areas.



VICTORIAN TREATY ELECTION RESULTS:

* Metro





- Barry Firebrace-Briggs, Yorta Yorta, Ulupna





- Indi Clarke, Wemba Wemba, Mutti Mutti, Boon Wurrung, Trawlwoolway and Lardil





- Troy Austin, Gunditjmara





- Esme Bamblett, Bangerang, Taungurung, Wiradjuri





- Ngarra Murray, Wamba Wamba, Yorta Yorta, Dhudhuroa, Dja Dja Wurrung





- Tracey Evans, Gunditjmara, Bundjalung





- Nerita Waight, Yorta Yorta, Narrandjeri





- Alister Thorpe, Gunai, Yorta Yorta, Gunditjmara





- Uncle Shane Charles, Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Yorta Yorta





- Gary Murray, Dhudhuroa, Yorta Yorta, Barapa Barapa, Dja Dja Wurrung, Wamba Wemba, Wergaia, Wiradjeri





* North West Region





- Rodney Carter, Dja Dja Wurrung





- Jacinta Chaplin, Wadi Wadi, Wamba Wamba





- Jason Kelly, Wamba Wamba, Mutthi Mutthi





* North East Region





- Levi Power, Yorta Yorta





- Belinda Briggs, Yorta Yorta, Wamba Wamba, Wurundjeri and Ngiyampaa





- Nicole Atkinson, Bangerang, Gunditjmara





* South West Region





- Jordan Edwards, Gunditjmara, Waddawurrung, Arrernte





- Michael 'Mookeye' Bell, Gunditjmara, Boandik





- Sheree Lowe, Gunditjmara





* South East Region





- Alice Pepper, Gunnai, Yorta Yorta, Mutti Mutti, Gunditjmara, Arrernte





- Peter Hood, Kurnai



