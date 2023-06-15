Justice

Victorians are being asked to 'play their part' in truth telling

The Yoorrook Justice Commission is calling on all Victorians to make submissions on past or ongoing injustice experienced by First Nations people.

YOORROOK JUSTICE COMMISSION

Chair Professor Eleanor Bourke said it was time to acknowledge the past as an important part of the healing process. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Submissions to Victoria's truth-telling inquiry were previously only open to Indigenous Victorians, but Yoorrook chairperson Eleanor Bourke said “truth-telling must be a two-way street.”

"Yoorrook has heard powerful evidence from First Peoples about the systemic racism, injustice and harm caused by the state against them and their families,” said Professor Bourke, a Wergaia/Wamba Wamba Elder.

“Now it is time for all Victorians to play their part in the truth telling process.”
Submissions can include stories of interactions with First Peoples when Victoria was first settled, including relationships between Indigenous people and settlers.

It can also include information taught in school about First Peoples' history, culture and experiences.

Submissions can be made by individuals, families or groups.

"Every story, record and historical document helps build the body of evidence needed to create transformational change for First Peoples," Professor Bourke said.

"Coming together to acknowledge past injustice and resolve our differences is an important part of the healing process."

Victoria's truth-telling inquiry, the first of its kind in Australia, has spent months hearing evidence from First Peoples, government and other organisations.

It's scheduled to run to June 2025 and will make recommendations to government.
Published 15 June 2023 2:59pm
Source: AAP

