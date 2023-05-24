Indigenous man shot dead by Queensland police during domestic violence call-out

WARNING: distressing content.





Police have fatally shot an Indigenous man in Brisbane's north while responding to a domestic violence call-out, just a day after officers visited the same house.





Officers were called to the Grange address about 2.15pm on Sunday following reports a 29-year-old man had threatened to stab a family member.





They found a 53-year-old man with a deep cut to his hand and an injury to his shoulder, police said, and a 29-year-old man with a knife.



"He was approached by police downstairs towards the rear of the property," Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham told reporters on Sunday.





"A short time later that man lunged at police with what we believe is a knife, which resulted in an officer, a uniformed constable from a local station, discharging three shots into that person."





Despite CPR being performed immediately, the man died within minutes.





Detective superintendent Massingham said initial investigations show a taser was not deployed, adding the six officers involved were yet to be formally interviewed and their body camera footage was yet to be reviewed.





He confirmed a pitchfork from the home had been seized as evidence.



Massingham said police had been called to the address on Saturday for a mental health check for the same 29-year-old man, with an ambulance also attending.





"QAS [Queensland Ambulance Service] and police were at the address yesterday in relation to the deceased, in relation to mental health concerns. The nature of the activities involved in treating him yesterday is now subject to the ambit of this investigation as well," he said.





The detective superintendent said the shooting was a terrible incident for the man's family to witness.





"This is indeed a tragedy. When we come to these scenes and witness these types of incidents ... our thoughts are with that community, indeed.





"A very emotional and confronting scene for everybody."





Massingham said officers from the state's Crime and Corruption Commission will also be involved in the investigation, and the six officers involved would be questioned by Queensland Police's ethical standards command.





A crime scene has been declared at the address and a report will be prepared for the coroner.





It comes less than a month after a 27-year-old Aboriginal man was fatally shot by Queensland police in Marreebah in the state's north.





NITV has been in contact with close friends of the family, who have indicated they are seeking privacy at this time.





If this story has raised issues for you, you can call 13YARN (13 92 76), Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905, Lifeline 13 11 14, beyondblue 1300 22 4636 or 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

