Kamilaroi woman Louise Taylor will become the first Indigenous female Supreme Court judge

The Kamilaroi woman has an extensive career in criminal law specialising in family violence and will join Lincoln Crowley, the first Indigenous member of the Supreme Court, on the bench.

Magistrate Louise Taylor was the first Aboriginal judicial officer in the ACT, now he's joining the Supreme Court. Credit: Lannon Harley/ANU

Louise Taylor has made history after being appointed to the ACT's supreme court.

In doing so, she will become the first Indigenous female member on the territory's bench.

Born and raised in inner-city Sydney, the Kamilaroi woman's family originally hails from the New England area of NSW.

She was also appointed as the ACT's first Indigenous magistrate in 2018.
First ever Aboriginal Supreme Court judge sworn in

As a lawyer, Taylor practised almost exclusively in the area of criminal law, specialising in family violence.

Based in Canberra, Taylor is a long-time Convenor of the ACT Women’s Legal Centre Management Committee, a past member of the ACT Domestic Violence Prevention Council and the former Chair of the ACT Ministerial Advisory Council on Women.

In 2009, she was the ACT Woman of the Year, recipient of the ACT International Women’s Day Award.

In an interview with her former university, the Australian National University, Taylor said she was inspired to study law for the "chance to speak to power with a foundation of knowledge and understanding about the law, in particular as it relates to Aboriginal people".

She has been inspired by women such as Professor Megan Davis, Aunty Pat Anderson, Julie Tongs and her mother, Judi Taylor.

"On a personal front, my family has always been a source of motivation and inspiration," she said.

Her appointment comes a year after Warramunga man, Lincoln Crowley,
became Australia's first Indigenous Supreme Court judge
after being sworn in in Brisbane.
'We are being punished': Ngarabal Elders say they've been shut out of repatriation process

Published 26 July 2023 12:57pm
By Alexis Moran, Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

