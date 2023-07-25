'We are being punished': Ngarabal Elders say they've been shut out of repatriation process

Ngarabal Elders say they have been overlooked and mistreated during the process of artefacts being returned to their original place on Country.





The Severn River, Ngarabal and Kwiambal Aboriginal Corporation, representing the Elders, say the artefacts were removed without consultation, and without a contract to return them, as part of the now defunct Mole River Dam project in Northern New South Wales, near the border town of Tenterfield.





The repatriation of the artefacts has been set for 9, 10 and 11 August, but the group has accused Water Infrastructure New South Wales (WINSW) of only consulting with Moombahlene Local Aboriginal Land Council on the process.





Ngarabal Elder Uncle Theo Wright said he has not given permission for the repatriation to go ahead, and wants proper protocol and ceremony to be adhered to.





"[It feels] like we are being punished because we beat them at their own game," he told NITV.





"Water NSW tried to build a dam and we stopped it," he said.





Uncle Theo also claims WINSW would not allow Elders to speak with farmers to come to an agreement on returning the artefacts.





"Water Infrastructure say the Elders can't go out there because it's all private property," said Uncle Theo.





"If that's the case, why is the Land Council going?"





"Nobody wants to answer me," he said.



In a statement, WINSW told NITV they had included Uncle Theo in organising the repatriation.





"Our decisions have been guided every step of the way by the Moombahlene LALC and Uncle Theo," the statement read.





"Representatives of both mobs will be present when the artefacts are returned and reburied.





"Uncle Theo and the Moombahlene LALC have been involved in face-to-face sessions with two other local landholders who have given permission for the artefacts to be returned to their properties."





Uncle Theo, however, still disputes the claim he has been consulted throughout the process of organising repatriation of the artefacts.





With the repatriation and reburial of the artefacts due to take place in less than three weeks, Uncle Theo wants his questions answered before granting his permission as a Traditional Owner and Elder.





NITV reached out to Moombahlene LALC for comment but did not receive a response before publication.



'Culturally traumatising'

Uncle Theo says he want answers about damage to Country and to be included in the proper ceremony for the return of artefacts. The group also allege there are unanswered questions on why the artefacts were taken in the first place, the arrangements around their return, and how they will be protected into the future.





“[WINSW] had no agreement with landholders to have the artefacts returned to these places," Ngarabal and Dharug woman Lynette Marlow told NITV.





"The Ngarabal People have always requested the artefacts be returned to their original places."





"Does it still give [the farmers] the right to plough the land [after the artefacts are returned]?" asked Uncle Theo.





"If the artefacts go back in the ground they can't plough over a registered site."





Uncle Theo also claims there are two farmers who refuse to let Elders onto their property to return artefacts.





"We saved their house and they give us nothing," he said.





Ms Marlow added it had been "culturally traumatising."



Damage still outstanding from project

Uncle Theo and Ms Marlow say the grave of Ngarabal ancestor, known as Mole River Jacky, was a factor in halting the dam project. Credit: The Mitchell Library, Sydney Former NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson acknowledged the role of community pushback in the scrapping of the $350 million project.





At the time, Uncle Theo and Ms Marlow provided evidence the dam would impact several significant areas, including a massacre site, Ngarabal walking tracks and the grave of Ngarabal ancestor Mole River Jacky.





Endangered river species, the tusked frog and the purple-spotted gudgeon, were also at risk.





However the Elders are also looking for accountability regarding the damage inflicted upon the land during the planning phase of the dam project.





Uncle Theo says the environmental specialist company who undertook the archaeological survey "destroyed a hill, built roads and dug big holes."





"NSW Water and Infrastructure said the hill is not reparable, so who's going to pay compensation for that?" asked Uncle Theo.





WINSW said in a statement that they would work with Uncle Theo to address his concerns.





"We will accompany Uncle Theo to inspect his area of concern, and if there is any damage caused by our subcontractors, the area will be repatriated."



