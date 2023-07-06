Country

Latest

These ancestral remains were taken in the 1930s. Now they're returning home to Weipa

It coincides with several native title determinations currently before the Federal Court.

FRASER ISLAND K’GARI RENAMING

Queensland's minister for Treaty and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, Leeanne Enoch, said the repatriation was "fundamental" for the progress towards a Treaty. Source: AAP / Darren England/AAP Image

Ancestral remains taken by an anthropologist in the 1930s and now held by the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council will be returned to the Weipa Peninsula people of north Queensland.

The state government is working with the community as well as the Queensland Museum Network and counterparts in Victoria to facilitate the return.

Quandamooka woman and State Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Leeanne Enoch said the repatriation was "fundamental to progressing our Path to Treaty and our journey to reconciliation, justice and healing".
READ MORE

6 First Nations artefacts still held overseas

QUEENSLAND FEATURES
The remains were taken in the 1930s and were formerly held by the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council. Source: AAP / Jono Searle/AAP Image
The return of the remains meant the Weipa Peninsula people could finally fulfil their cultural and spiritual obligations to care for and bury their dead, Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.

"I hope it provides a small amount of peace, knowing that their loved ones are coming home," he said.

The Queensland government committed $4 million to the repatriation of ancestral remains and sacred objects that belong to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the state.
READ MORE

Remains of 25 First Nations ancestors to be repatriated

Native Title recognised at Cape York

The remains are being returned at the request of the Weipa Peninsula people and the process coincides with the recognition of native title rights for several Cape York communities.

The Weipa Peninsula people's native title determination is one of four being held at two special hearings of the Federal Court in Cairns this week, with the Taepithiggi, Umpila and Central West Wik people all having their native title rights and interests recognised.
READ MORE

Landmark Native Title determination across the Torres Strait and Cape York makes history

The determination is of "extremely great significance", Fiona Wirrer-George Oochunyung from the Weipa Peninsula People Native Title Group said.

"It grants us a say around the table to be advised and consulted of activities that affect us and impacts on our lands," she said on Wednesday.

Recognition of native title means "a step in the right direction of full and equal rights between the black man and the white man", Douglas Ahlers from the Central West Wik Native Title Group said.

Joseph "J-Boy" Hobson from the Umpila Native Title Group said it would give him great pleasure to take his family back to Umpila Country.

"Future generations need to see that Country, so this is for every family in Umpila,'' he said.

"Our totem, land and stories are important to us. Animals have stories, the rivers, oceans, and islands are important. To keep in good condition for future generations."

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905
READ MORE

The Twelve Apostles are back in Aboriginal hands after Vic's first native title determination in 10 years

Share
3 min read
Published 6 July 2023 11:52am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

45:07
Goodways

Goodways: Episode 4 - Female Friendships

05:41
HANNAH MCGLADE

Legal expert’s response to Indigenous Australians Minister's four priorities for the Voice to Parliament

11:49
Letetia Harris - Wiradyuri Language teacher

Letetia Harris shares Wiradyuri language journey as she pays tribute to the elders who have inspired her

11:12
Professor Kyllie Cripps

Professor Kyllie Cripps illustrates how systematic racism affects Indigenous women in the justice system

354837689_1342445996675007_7146101744907397057_n.jpg

This beloved Wadi Wadi Elder is helping mob in prison become published authors

Alan Thorpe Male Elder of year WEB HEADER.jpg

Alan's Elders sparked his passion for community. Now he's been named the Victoria's Male Elder of the Year

Sarina Russo Nodoc Naidoc rant web header.jpg

'No Dack' Week? Millionaire films bizarre video of herself mispronouncing NAIDOC in a First Nations gallery

meghan baxter lead.jpg

Shane has been in prison for 13 days. His partner says he has been denied basic human rights