These Traditional Owners fear for their Songlines, saying the Northern Land Council is not defending them

The Northern Land Council (NLC) has been accused of failing to stand up for Traditional Owners concerned about the impact of fracking on their Country.





It follows last month's decision by the Northern Territory's chief minister, Natasha Fyles, to approve 28,000 square kilometres of land for gas exploration and extraction.





The Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, formed in 2020 by Traditional Owners against gas exploration in the Beetaloo Basin, says that their worries about hydraulic fracturing have not been adequately represented by the NLC.



"We weren't being heard, we were not receiving information about what is happening on Country, and we understand that families have been intentionally divided by companies," said Samuel Janama Sandy, a Djingili Elder and Deputy Chairman of Nurrdalinji.





"We want the [NLC] to do its job properly. Give us the advice and information we need to make necessary decisions and represent our wishes."





The NLC is tasked with representing Traditional Owners throughout the territory in acquiring and managing their Country, including in negotiations with resources companies seeking access to land.





Mr Sandy said the nature of the fracking projects had been vastly understated dating back deacdes.





"The agreements that [have been] signed, we never imagined fracking on Country would occur at such an enormous scale.





"We were told only one or two wells the size of billy cans, not hundreds as are now planned."





The NLC says it "categorically rejects" allegations it is not representing the interests of Traditional Owners in the Beetaloo region.





"The NLC has been scrupulous in convening meetings and facilitating discussions to ensure all recognised Aboriginal estate groups who hold the primary native title rights and interests in the area, as per the legislation, are involved in decision-making," they said in a statement.



'It will tear the heart of our Country'

The pristine waters and Songline paths could be threatened by expansive fracking operations. The Betaloo Basin encompasses multiple Aboriginal nations, and Nurrrdalinji is composed of 60 native title holders.





The NLC has stated that there are differing views on fracking across the area.





"There is no single Aboriginal group who speaks for the whole of the Beetaloo region," they said.





"The NLC is currently seeking instructions on whether native title holders wish to negotiate production agreements with some operators in the Beetaloo region."





But Mr Sandy said he believes his concerns represent the majority of those held by Traditional Owners across the Beetaloo.





"I have to strongly disagree [with the NLC]," he said.





"The NLC just have a handful of people that wanted to frack."





Mr Sandy says he and others fear their Country and cultural heritage are in mortal danger from the proposed exploration wells and the hydraulic fracturing itself.





"It will tear the heart out of our Country, damaging our sacred sites, our Country, our Songlines and our Dreaming.





"Water is central to us. If it's damaged, we are nothing without those things."

