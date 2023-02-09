Lemarna grew up visiting Guildford Grammar campus. Now she's the school's first Aboriginal captain

Goreng Goreng and Gubbi Gubbi teenager, Lemarna Valentine has been announced as the 2023 female captain of Guildford Grammar school, which was founded 127 years ago.





Lemarna’s father taught at the school and so she set her eyes on the top spot early.





"In Year five, I was like: oh, I could really do this," she said.





"It was definitely on my conscience that I wanted to do something great at the school and try and achieve something that I'd be proud of and leave a legacy."



The 17-year-old said while she's proud to be the first Aboriginal captain, she hopes she isn't the last.





"I think the school would have been ready for an Aboriginal person to be captain earlier."





"I just want to make sure that I do everyone justice who became before me and then for the future, hopefully in the future Aboriginal people that become school captains and prefects and stuff like that.



Lemarna in Year one at Guildford Grammar. Credit: Supplied "I hope that I've like, made a good pathway for them to excel."





In 2019, the private boys' school become co-educational allowing girls to transition from junior to senior school.





The change allowed Lemarna to complete her schooling at the campus from kindergarten to Year 12.





Principal, Peter Allen said Lemarna's leadership has inspired younger students.



School Principal Peter Allen says Lemarna is an "inspiration". Credit: NITV/Kearyn Cox "It certainly gives an opportunity for somebody to be ambitious and to say that I can do it," he said.





"It's a major milestone for a lot of reasons ... for Lemarna to be there as an advocate for her community in our community is amazing."





History is being made but it's also being repeated.





Lemarna will co-captain this upcoming year with her long-time friend since Year One Oliver Sills. The pair also co-captained together in junior school.



Lemarna and Oliver, both school captains for 2023. Credit: NITV/Kearyn Cox "Lemarna and I were head boy and head girl of the prep school here and now we are captains of senior school," Oliver said.





"It's really good that we've had that opportunity again because we've formed such a great friendship over the years.”



