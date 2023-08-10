Fashion

Latest

Lillardia Briggs-Houston creates her award-winning designs on Country

The National Indigenous Fashion Awards have seen the best and brightest threads rewarded.

Lillardia Briggs-Houston (center), winner of the Fashion Designer Award at the 2023 National Indigenous Fashion Awards, flanked by models wearing her designs. Source: Marley Morgan Photography

Lillardia Briggs-Houston (center), winner of the Fashion Designer Award at the 2023 National Indigenous Fashion Awards, flanked by models wearing her designs. Source: Marley Morgan Photography

Lillardia Briggs-Houston was taught by her grandmother, passing on years of knowledge and stories in her designs.

So it comes as no surprise that, on the night she wins Fashion Designer of the Year at the one of the nation's premier award ceremonies, she's thinking of her grandparents.

"Everything I am and do is because of them," she told AAP after receiving her gong at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards.

The Wiradjuri, Gangulu and Yorta Yorta designer creates all of her work on Country as a way of staying connected to them.

"Being able to be on Country and see that inspiration every single day, whether it be a tree of my grandfather's or stories from my grandmother, that's pretty amazing," she told AAP.

Her garments are made using traditional south-east cultural practices of carving, bush dyeing and weaving.
READ MORE

Country to Couture: Record number of collections to hit the runway at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards

lilian.jpg
Designer Lillardia Briggs-Houston was awarded the Fashion Design Award. Source: Phoebe Blogg
Growing up in a small community, the designer couldn't imagine that she'd be on the covers of Vogue and Marie Claire.

"I was scoffed at for even considering wanting to be a fashion designer as a young Aboriginal girl in a small community," she said.

"I come from a very small country town and we don't have a lot of opportunity, particularly in fashion and textiles."

The Indigenous Fashion Projects Manager Michelle Maynard attributes the record number of entries and shortlists for this year's NIFA's to a rise in Indigenous leadership in fashion and textiles.

2023 NIFA award winners

Textile Design Award: Rowena Morgan from Nagula Jarndu

MicrosoftTeams-image (21).png

Wearable Art Award: Rhonda Sharpe of Yarrenyty Arltere Artists

MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png

Business Achievement Award: Ikuntji Artists

MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png
Cindy Rostron wears Ikuntji Artists designs

Traditional Adornment Award: Gapuwiyak Culture & Arts

Community Collaboration Award: Gapuwiyak Culture & Arts X Aly de Groot

MicrosoftTeams-image (22).png
Share
2 min read
Published 10 August 2023 2:14pm
By Bronte Charles
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular podcasts

46:01
Goodways

Goodways: Episode 5 - Self Care (NAIDOC edition)

05:42
Shilo McNamee DAAFF Artistic Director 2 (1).jpg

The 2023 Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair boasts a stellar line up of artists on Larakia country

11:33
The Juukan Gorge site following its destruction by mining giant Rio Tinto in Western Australia.

NITV Radio - News 09/08/2023

06:05
TVC Cast for the First Peoples Disability Network Auslan commercial for the Voice..png

First Peoples Disability Network launches 'Have Your Say' campaign

12:17
Country Liberal Party NT Senator Jacinta Price

NITV Radio - News 07/08/2023

11:29
4571726281587806866.jpg

Garma Festival 2023, arguably the biggest ever, marked by Voice in many a conversation

08:32
NEW_0816.JPG

Bendigo City scraps citizenship ceremonies on January 26, seeks to mark the date with more inclusive events

06:28
Garma WU 2 .jpg

Voice and Culture dominate 2023 Garma Festival