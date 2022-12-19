Entertainment

New York Times dragged after publishing crossword resembling Nazi symbol

The widely-read masthead published a crossword that readers say resembles a swastika, on the eve of Hanukkah.

New York - New York Times

New York Times is under for the crossword that featured in the lastest paper. Credit: Picture alliance/DPA

The New York Times is facing criticism after printing a crossword puzzle some say is shaped like a swastika, the day before the first night of Hanukkah.

The December 18 puzzle, Some Theme's Missing, immediately caused a stir with social media users pointing to the distinct shape.

Donald Trump Jr was one of the most high-profile users to call out the paper of record.

"Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this is the crossword puzzle," Trump Jr wrote.

"Imagine what they would do to someone who did this and was not ideologically aligned with them? I'll give them the same benefit of the doubt they would give those people. EXACTLY ZERO."
The online comments on The New York Times' website were similarly charged.

"Count me in as one of the many commenters who immediately saw the swastika," wrote one.

"It would be good if the puzzle editors addressed this and someone takes responsibility. Who cares if it was 'unintentional'? Isn't that what editors are for?"

"Take the Swastika down. You exhibit bad taste considering the increased rate of antisemitism in the US now," wrote another.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png
The New York Times is receiving heavy backlash after printing a crossword puzzle that resembled a Swastika. Credit: New York Times
"One would think you'd make sure your design isn't featuring a prominent hate symbol after having already made that mistake," another added.

"The NYT really does need to address this publicly, especially considering this has happened on the start of Hanukkah."

In response to the backlash, NYT executive director of communications, Jordan Cohen, told Newsweek that the appearance could be entirely attributed to symmetry.

"This is a common crossword design: Many open grids in crosswords have a similar spiral pattern because of the rules around rotational symmetry and black squares," he said.

In his own public comment about the puzzle, the puzzle's creator, Ryan McCarty, described it as a "fun whirlpool shape".

"Thrilled to have my first Sunday puzzle in The Times! This grid features one of my favourite open middles that I've made as it pulls from a variety of subject areas," McCarty wrote.

"I had originally tried to make it work in a 15x15 grid but then decided to expand the grid out to a Sunday-size puzzle with a fun whirlpool shape. Hope you enjoy!"
