NITV celebrates 10 years of being free-to-air, with a live music event at Uluru and an epic content line-up

On 12 December 2022 , National Indigenous Television (NITV) celebrates 10 years since it launched free-to-air and began beaming into every Australian household as part of the SBS network.





To mark the occasion, NITV will present a special live broadcast event at Uluru, From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration from 7.30pm on NITV and SBS .





A line-up of some of Australia’s best Indigenous artists will come together to perform in celebration of the strength, resilience and talent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and usher in another decade of Blak excellence.



The event will be hosted by Wiradjuri man, Luke Carroll (Big Mob Brekky, Play School, Redfern Now) and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs (The Point, Studio 10) live from inside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park at the foothills of Uluru, with support from the Anangu and the community of Mutijulu.



Luke Carroll and Narelda Jacobs have been announced as the hosts of the special live broadcast event happening next month. Credit: NITV The anniversary celebrations continue throughout summer, with an original line-up of NITV programming including a suite of news, food, entertainment, documentary and drama premieres.





SBS Director of Indigenous Content and Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman, Tanya Denning-Orman, said “SBS is the home of First Nations storytelling."





"Stories 65,000 years in the making, exploring and celebrating the oldest living continuous culture on the planet.





"Having been part of NITV since the beginning, I am so proud of what we have achieved in ten years and I’m so excited by what’s yet to come. NITV is stronger than ever and through SBS, is delivering more for our communities, and creating more opportunities for all Australians to connect.”





Screen Australia’s Head of First Nations, Angela Bates said “congratulations to NITV on this milestone."



"I was proud to attend the historic free-to-air launch at Uluru in 2012; a truly special and momentous occasion. Now in my role at Screen Australia I’m thrilled to support so many First Nations screen stories for NITV from impressive filmmakers around the country, as it continues to provide a vital platform for our mob.”





Screen Territory Director, Jennie Hughes said, “NITV and our NT filmmakers have had a long and rich history of working together to bring our First Nations stories to the screen."





"Screen Territory is proud to work with NITV who have been instrumental in supporting, promoting and expanding audiences for First Nations stories."





"Congratulations NITV — we look forward to celebrating with you at Uluru and can’t wait to see what the next 10 years bring!”





NITV's multiplatform offering includes:



Kutcha’s Koorioke

Songman, Uncle Kutcha Edwards. Credit: NITV Airing weekly on Sundays at 8.30pm and Wednesdays from 9.30pm, from Sunday 4 December on NITV Kutcha's Koorioke marks its free-to-air premiere as it joins the NITV family in its second season. Hosted by acclaimed Mutti Mutti Songman Kutcha Edwards, join Kutcha and a stellar group of Indigenous performers, young and old, on a musical journey through Wurundjeri Country - the inner Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy.





Kutcha Edwards, said, “This new season is full of laughs, songs, sorrow and incredible yarns of resilience. We find ourselves full of emotion knowing some of the community members who hopped in the car are no longer with us, but they will remain in our hearts and spirits forever!”





Kutcha’s Koorioke is a Brown Cab Productions Pty Ltd and Tamarind Tree Pictures Pty Ltd production for NITV. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with VicScreen and Telematics Trust. Financed with support from the City of Yarra. This 10-part series will be subtitled in Arabic and Simplified Chinese on SBS On Demand.



NITV News

From Monday to Thursday from Monday 5 to Monday 12 December at 6.30pm on NITV.





The latest news from the oldest living culture, join Mudburra and Wagadagam woman Natalie Ahmat and the team of NITV journalists for stories from an Indigenous perspective.



Nula

Broadcasting on Friday 9 December at 3pm on SBS and NITV.





In the final 30-minute episode of Nula for the year, Natalie Ahmat will take a look back on the year in Indigenous news and share stories from the heart of our nation (at Uluru) to celebrate 10 years of NITV on free-to-air television.





From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration Monday 12 December from 7.30pm on NITV and simulcast on SBS A live music concert celebrating 10 years since NITV launched free-to-air and began beaming into every Australian household as part of the SBS network. The line-up includes some of Australia’s best Indigenous artists and is hosted by Luke Carroll and Narelda Jacobs.



Strait to the Plate

Join actor, producer, director and Samu and Koedal man Aaron Fa’aoso in a food odyssey of the Torres Strait Islands. Credit: NITV Season two is airing weekly from Thursday 15 December at 8pm on NITV. Simulcast on SBS Food.





Strait to the Plate’s second season follows the return of Aaron Fa’Aoso as he travels throughout the three western regions (Top Western, Western and Near Western) traditionally known as the Guda Maluylgal, Maluyligal and Kawaialagalgal regions of the Torres Strait Islands. Island hopping by dinghy and air, he visits Saibai, Boigu, Dauan, Mabuyag, Thursday Island, Hammond, Prince of Wales and Friday Island. The series will be subtitled in Arabic and Simplified Chinese. Strait to the Plate is a Lone Star Company Pty Ltd for NITV. Produced with investment from Screen Queensland.





Screen Queensland CEO, Courtney Gibson, said "it’s impossible to imagine now, an Australia without NITV."





"The power and centrality of our First Nations broadcaster and its role in creating and distributing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander content, and leading practitioner and industry development across the nation, cannot be understated.





"Screen Queensland has proudly partnered with NITV over the past ten years, supporting a range of productions including Strait to the Plate, Barrumbi Kids, Mudskipper and the Logie award-winning Incarceration Nation. We celebrate NITV’s first decade and look forward to many more."



No Ordinary Black

Airing weekly from Thursday 15 December at 9.30pm on NITV. An NITV and Screen Australia scripted short film initiative in partnership with Screen NSW, Screen Territory, South Australian Film Corporation and Screenwest.





No Ordinary Black is designed to bring thought-provoking First Nations stories to the screen, authored and crafted by First Nations peoples.





The five short films are:





• The Lost Crystals of Jessica’s Room Two kids play a game where they use a treasure map to find a crystal in their backyard, but the treasure is not what it seems. From writer/director Gary Hamaguchi and producer Jodie Bell.





• Finding Jedda At St Mary’s Anglican Home, Alice Springs, 1953, two best friends go head-to-head auditioning for the lead role in a movie, and face the prospect of leaving the Home for good. Writer/director Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Robbie Hood) teams up with executive producers Dan Lake and Meg O'Connell (Retrograde).





• Blackfellas Who Can’t Dance Nathan’s fever dream of a gym session is complicated as he realises that he has feelings for a new member, with the two awkwardly dancing around their desires. This is a comedy-drama from writer/director Enoch Mailangi (All My Friends Are Racist) and producer Majhid Heath (Dark Place).





• Shiny One A young man dreams of escaping his bush community and finding riches, but soon learns that wealth comes in many forms. This comedy is from writer/director Viviana Petyarre (Utopia Generations), producer Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Robbie Hood) and executive producers Dan Lake and Meg O'Connell (Retrograde).





• Mudskipper A film about Martha, a Torres Strait Islander woman who works tirelessly in a laundromat loading machines and folding washing, ready for the collection of her boss. When a mysterious visitor arrives, Martha is reminded of the life she has left behind. The creative team behind Mudskipper features writer/director John Harvey (Water), writer Walter Waia and producer Gillian Moody (Ties That Bind).





No Ordinary Black will be subtitled in Arabic and Simplified Chinese.



Bran Nue Dae

On Thursday, 15 December at 9.45pm on NITV. In this award-winning film, a rebellious boy runs away from a Catholic boarding school and tries to hitchhike to his Aboriginal home in Australia. Bran Nue Dae stars Australian talent including Ernie Dingo, Jessica Mauboy, Geoffrey Rush, Deborah Mailman, Magda Szubanski, Hunter Page and more.



The Truth Tellers: 10 Years of NITV News

On Wednesday, 14 December at 7.30pm on NITV and 31 December at 4.10pm on SBS As NITV celebrates being free to air for a decade, NITV News takes a special look back at the big news moments from the last 10 years.





Past and present NITV journalists and presenters reflect on the stories that impacted them and talk about their most memorable moments on the job. We also discuss why a national Indigenous free-to-air news service matters and the toll telling these tough stories can take on the people who cover them.



Our Law

Our Law explores the relationship between police and First Nations people in Western Australia. Credit: NITV Airing weekly from Wednesday 4 January at 7.30pm on NITV and simulcast on Thursdays at 8.30pm on SBS. After 170 years of locked doors and sealed lips, documentary cameras are now granted intimate and candid access to the Indigenous officers and cadets attempting to break the cycle of Indigenous incarceration and repair a deeply troubled relationship between police and First Nations peoples, while giving voice to the communities being policed.





Screenwest CEO, Rikki Lea Bestall, said, “we’re incredibly proud to have partnered with NITV over the last decade to elevate and amplify First Nations voices, stories, and talent here in Western Australia."





"Our Law has had a remarkable journey over the last few years; what started out as a groundbreaking standalone documentary in 2020 has become a full six-part series, exploring with depth and nuance the complexities surrounding First Nations-police relations. We look forward to seeing the series premiere in the new year – a huge congratulations to NITV for reaching this exciting milestone.”





Our Law is a Pink Pepper Pty Ltd and Periscope Pictures Pty Ltd production for NITV. Principal production investment from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department, in association with NITV. Financed with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest and the Western Australian Screen Fund.





The series will be subtitled in Arabic and Simplified Chinese.



