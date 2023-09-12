Justice

No 'accountability' for Queensland police nine months after secret recordings leaked

It's been revealed Queensland police failed to adequately hold staff to account nine months after leaked recordings.

QLD POLICE PRESSER

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll admitted last year the police disciplinary system was broken. Source: AAP / Darren England

Queensland police officers and staff who made racist comments in leaked recordings have yet to receive disciplinary sanctions despite the Commissioner's promise.

The
recordings revealed
officers joking about “beating and burying black people” amid other racist slurs and Islamophobic comments while working in a Brisbane watch house.
Raelene's son died after he was held in a chokehold by police. She fears the inquest won't bring justice

The Queensland Police commissioner Katarina Carroll said last year she believed officers who make such comments “should not be in the organisation” after The Guardian published the recordings in November 2022.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk condemned the recordings and deputy police commissioner, Mark Wheeler apologised at the time, saying the “beliefs and remarks have no place in society, let alone a professional workplace where vulnerable people are held in custody.”

However, nine months later,
The Guardian Australia
revealed two police officers and two assistant watch house officers were dealt with via “local management resolution” (LMR) - a process defined in QPS procedures as “appropriate” when “a disciplinary sanction is not required.”
Almost 200 human rights organisations slam Queensland government over 'punitive' laws

Last year, Carroll admitted the police disciplinary system was broken after numerous examples of racist and sexist comments within the force that had been addressed via LMR.

Despite the admission, an internal investigation was conducted, the watch house officers were dealt with via LMR and no consequences have been handed down.
Stan Grant walks away from Q+A, citing racial abuse and the ABC's 'institutional failure'

National Director at Change the Record and Gunggari person, Maggie Munn, said it was “mind-blowing” the officers involved had avoided repercussions and called the investigation “insufficient”.

“These things were serious enough for someone to courageously blow the whistle and it’s only been investigated internally,” they told The Guardian.

“I’m not surprised that an internal investigation hasn’t amounted to any real justice or accountability.”'

A Queensland police spokesperson said the state’s force had recently created an internal unit of “specialist investigators” to provide “consistent, objective and independent responses to these types of allegations”.
'Targeting our kids': proposed Queensland laws will allow children to be put in police watch houses

2 min read
Published 12 September 2023 11:42am
Updated 12 September 2023 11:53am
By Madison Howarth
Source: NITV

