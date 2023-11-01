NRL stars to consider suing police after case against them dismissed

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton will consider suing the police after fighting charges against the star NRL duo were tossed out of court.





Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna decided not to offer any more evidence on Wednesday morning, ending the prosecution of the star NRL duo.



The most senior police officer involved in their arrest - Sergeant David Power - earlier admitted he gave false evidence and lied under oath while testifying.





Lawyers for the NRL players flagged civil action would stem from the botched prosecution, with the ACT's attorney-general also reportedly considering a review into the case.





When asked if Sgt Power would face disciplinary action, ACT Police confirmed they would review proceedings with the DPP.





"The AFP has a robust professional standards framework that can consider officer conduct if required," they told AAP in a statement.





Mitchell, who was hugging and giggling with his distant cousin Wighton after the charges were pulled, admitted it had been a hugely difficult process to go through.





"I hope everyone knows and understands the seriousness of what's going on and [it was] a massive hit on the community," he told reporters outside court.





"For the last 10 months, it's been very hard for not only myself but my family and what they've had to read and endure ... [it's a] traumatic experience."



South Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell and Canberra Raiders player Jack Wighton react during a press conference outside the ACT Magistrates Court. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch/AAP Image Sgt Power initially said he'd removed former Canberra player Wighton from Fiction nightclub after seeing him with clenched fists, anger in his face and grabbing another man by the shirt in an aggressive manner.





But Wighton's lawyer pieced together a timeline via CCTV footage that forced him to admit his "memory had failed me" and that what he'd said hadn't happened.





Mitchell's lawyer Tom Taylor labelled the prosecution "a stitch-up from the start".





"They constructed their version of events and put together a brief including footage that supported or didn't support what they wanted to push," he told reporters.





"The observations of Mr Wighton were, and remain, a fantasy ... only Sgt Power truly knows why he gave false evidence and why he chose to do so in those incredible circumstances."



Wighton wouldn't respond when asked what he made of an apology he got in court from Sgt Power, instead paying tribute to the support of his former club and its CEO Don Furner.





"You backed me the whole way through and it means a lot to me …there were a couple of big mistakes made and we came up with this result," he told reporters.





Police had accused the pair, who'll be teammates at South Sydney next season, of fighting each other after Wighton was given an exclusion direction.





South Sydney fullback Mitchell could be heard pleading with police to ease up while they were arresting him, his friends heard telling the officers to stop their "police brutality".



Canberra CEO Don Furner said he'd personally shown ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan the footage and officer statement, imploring him to see the two didn't marry up.





"They were lucky only one policeman had to get cross-examined yesterday because the other seven statements were the same, they're all false," he told reporters.





South Sydney added the charges weighed heavily on both players.





"They have shown great courage and resilience in fighting to prove the charges laid were false and unwarranted," the club said in a statement.

