Josh Addo-Carr named in Kangaroos squad as police investigate alleged Koori Knockout brawl

NRL star Josh Addo-Carr has been named in the Kangaroo’s squad for 2023.





However, his availability for the Pacific Championship is unconfirmed due to a police investigation into an alleged brawl at the Koori Knockout on the NSW Central Coast.





"We're not going to comment on the Addo-Carr situation because it's with the integrity unit, and we'll let them do their investigation,” said Australia coach Mal Meninga.



Canterbury winger Addo-Carr, a Gunggandji, Birrbay and Wiradjuri man, was one of several NRL players who travelled to Tuggerah for the 51st edition of the renowned Indigenous football tournament.





On Saturday afternoon, a fight broke out during a match between Addo-Carr's Sydney All Blacks and Walgett Aboriginal Connection.





Footage of the incident appears to show the State of Origin and Australian representative brawling with a rival player.





NSW Police said on Sunday that officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District were "working closely" with event organisers and the National Rugby League, which is looking into the incident.



At about 1.45pm on Saturday, two teams were taking part in the rugby league carnival at the Central Coast Regional Sporting Complex "when an on-field fight broke out", police said in a statement.





"Some players and spectators attempted to break up the fight, which then spread off-field, whilst others became involved.





"Police and event security broke up the brawl a short time later and the crowd dispersed before the game was called off."





There have been no reports of injuries.



Bulldogs general manager of football Phil Gould took to Twitter to address the incident in a since-deleted tweet, confirming the club had been in contact with Addo-Carr.





"Bulldogs have spoken personally to Josh Addo-Carr and he is fine," Gould said.





"No issues at all. Unfortunate incident, but he's taken no harm. More as it comes to hand."





Bulldogs management has been contacted by AAP for comment.



Mitchell benched due to injury

Latrell Mitchell wasn’t named in the 2023 squad due to a finger injury.





However, Latrell was present at the Knockout.





﻿"The club [South Sydney Rabbitohs] said that he's out because of injury, so we've just gone with that," Meninga said.





"I was a bit surprised, but the club gave him permission to do that.





"Knowing Latrell, he loves the Koori Knockout, he always gets involved, [he is] a very proud First Nations person.





"He's got through that tournament well and I look forward to him having a good off-season and playing well next year.





"Off the back of the World Cup it was a pretty torrid year. He got his first injury through State of Origin in the training camp, and didn't really seem to get going after that.





"He has had a bit of bad luck this year and I think the rest is going to do him the world of good, get his mind right and get his body right and be a force for the Rabbitohs next year.﻿"

