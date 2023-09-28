These Indigenous NRL stars cleaned up at the Dally M Awards

Baradha woman, Tamika Upton has claimed the 2023 NRLW Dally M Medal.





Upton from the Newcastle Knights, is the leading try-scorer in NRLW history.



With a stellar season, she'll lead her side into Sunday's decider against the Gold Coast Titans.





Accepting her award at the Dally M Awards at The Winx Stand, Royal Randwick Racecourse, Upton said it's "definitely not an individual award".



Tamika Upton of the Newcastle Knights poses after winning the 2023 NRLW Dally M Medal and Fullback of the Year during the 2023 Dally M Awards. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images "From the moment I stepped foot there I've felt supported from the staff and everyone involved and that spreads to my teammates," she said.





"I'm pretty lucky to be surrounded by the most amazing players and people."



NRLW star and Cowboys five-eighth Tahlulah Tillett was named Woman of the Year, winning the Veronica White Medal.





The award acknowledges the Moa and Murray Island woman's outstanding community involvement.





"As elite female rugby league players we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us," she said.





"It's a privilege to be honoured with this award...without Veronica White's commitment and tireless efforts I would not be standing here today."



Tahlulah Tillett of the Cowboys poses after winning the 2023 Veronica White Medal during the 2023 Dally M Awards. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Ken Stephen Medal for Man of the Year was awarded to Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell.





Similarly to Tillett, the Birpai/Wiradjuri man was acknowledged for his outstanding community involvement.





The award recognises his work with Aboriginal communities across the country, his advocacy for mental health and grassroots rugby league.



Taking home the Dally M in 2022, Nicho Hynes cemented another win this year.





The Cronulla Sharks star claimed the NRL Provan-Summons Medal for respect after giving his inaugural Paul Green medal and jersey to Green’s children, Emerson and Jed, after the game.



Nicholas Hynes of the Sharks arrives ahead of the 2023 Dally M Awards. Credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images