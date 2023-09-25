Justice

NSW cop who allegedly punched Indigenous teen could face assault charges

It's alleged the officer punched the teen several times in the head before dragging him along the floor of a Sydney hospital.

NSW Police

A NSW police officer who used "excessive" force attempting to recapture an escaping 17-year-old boy could face charges. Source: AAP

Warning: Distressing content.

A NSW police officer who used "excessive" force attempting to recapture an escaping 17-year-old boy could face charges, following a review by the law enforcement watchdog.

The officer allegedly punched the Indigenous teen several times in the head before dragging him along the floor of a Sydney hospital, according to a report by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission released on Monday.
The teen was in police custody at the time and had been attempting to escape down an emergency department corridor, the report said.

The commission found the officer had committed "serious misconduct" and referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider charging him with two counts of assault.

It also found the officer had failed to make any notes in his police notebook of the November 2020 incident.

The commission found the officer had acted without justification in punching the boy twice in the head and dragging him, after he had been apprehended and brought under control.

It noted however, the officer's tackling of the boy and a first punch to the head were justified considering the teen's actions and attempts to evade police.
After the incident, the boy was handcuffed to a hospital bed and sedated after allegedly kicking a police officer in the chest.

The review was sparked by hospital staff who reported what they saw.

One of the staff, who had been an emergency department nurse for eight years, told the commission she had seen patients in custody needing restraint and in various states of distress, however had never before witnessed an interaction of that kind.

Commissioner Anina Johnson said it was important for the commission to probe the use of force in such circumstances.

"Experienced hospital staff were shocked at what they saw in the emergency department that day," Ms Johnson said.

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905
