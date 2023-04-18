Justice

Police officer stood down after headbutting Aboriginal teenager while off duty

An investigation has been launched into the incident in the Queensland town of Dalby after footage appeared online.

QLD POLICE HEADBUTT TEEN WEB HEADER.jpg

The officer is being investigated after footage of the altercation was posted online. Credit: AAP/7News

A police officer has been stood down pending an investigation after headbutting an Aboriginal teenager.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed an investigation has been launched after footage emerged of the altercation between the officer and the 14-year-old in the rural town of Dalby, 200km west of Brisbane.
The officer was off-duty when the confrontation unfolded between him and a group of young people over the weekend.

It is not yet clear what occurred in the lead-up to the incident.

The footage obtained by
7News shows
pushing and swearing between the officer and members of the group before the officer headbutts the teenager while he has his hands in the air.
Annotation 2023-04-18 101857.jpg
Screengrab of the footage circulating of the off-duty police officer and the 14-year-old Aboriginal man. Credit: 7News
The altercation ends when on-duty police officers arrive and intervene.

In an interview, the teenager said he felt the attack was because of his "colour".

"I was in shock, I thought he had I had like knocked my teeth back," he told 7News.

"I did provoke it a bit but in the end, he's a police officer and he's supposed to be able to be the bigger person in situations.

"I feel as though he targeted me because of my colour, because of the colour of my skin."
Commissioner Carroll said she'd seen the footage, labelling the officer's actions as "completely inappropriate" and an inquiry was underway.

"I’ve spoken to the Assistant Commissioner at the Ethical Standards Command, it's before her as we speak," she said.

In a statement to NITV, a QPS spokesperson said the Crime and Corruption Commission will have oversight of the investigation.
Published 18 April 2023 1:11pm
Updated a few seconds ago 1:18pm
By Tanisha Williams
Source: NITV

