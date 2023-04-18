Police officer stood down after headbutting Aboriginal teenager while off duty

A police officer has been stood down pending an investigation after headbutting an Aboriginal teenager.





Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed an investigation has been launched after footage emerged of the altercation between the officer and the 14-year-old in the rural town of Dalby, 200km west of Brisbane.



The officer was off-duty when the confrontation unfolded between him and a group of young people over the weekend.





It is not yet clear what occurred in the lead-up to the incident.





The footage obtained by 7News shows pushing and swearing between the officer and members of the group before the officer headbutts the teenager while he has his hands in the air.



The altercation ends when on-duty police officers arrive and intervene.





In an interview, the teenager said he felt the attack was because of his "colour".





"I was in shock, I thought he had I had like knocked my teeth back," he told 7News.





"I did provoke it a bit but in the end, he's a police officer and he's supposed to be able to be the bigger person in situations.





"I feel as though he targeted me because of my colour, because of the colour of my skin."



Commissioner Carroll said she'd seen the footage, labelling the officer's actions as "completely inappropriate" and an inquiry was underway.





"I’ve spoken to the Assistant Commissioner at the Ethical Standards Command, it's before her as we speak," she said.





In a statement to NITV, a QPS spokesperson said the Crime and Corruption Commission will have oversight of the investigation.

