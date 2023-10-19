Justice

Latest

'Political point scoring': Dutton and Price accused of using child safety as a political tactic

The pair have been slammed for pushing for a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities, with advocates claiming they've done it with no evidence and are 'reinforcing false stereotypes'.

PETER DUTTON VOICE REFERENDUM ADDRESS

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Senator Jacinta Price address the media during a press conference after the results of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. Source: AAP / Jono Searle/AAP Image

WARNING: Distressing content

After the failure of the Voice referendum was declared, Opposition leader Peter Dutton and Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price announced their commitment to a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.

On Tuesday, Mr Dutton used a motion to lobby the government to support the commission.

"The Australian people didn't want a continuation of the window dressing, they didn't want another committee, they didn't want another ATSIC, they want practical action," Mr Dutton told parliament.
READ MORE

'Not the end of the road': Reactions to the defeated Indigenous Voice referendum

"The power imbalance that exists in some of the communities is something that needs to be delved into and a royal commission has the ability to pull people in to provide evidence to look at the situation as it exists."

The motion was defeated in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Senator Price said she was “furious” and “horrified” at the result.

'Spin a story to fear'

Child safety experts and organisations have slammed Mr Dutton's claims saying he's politicising a serious issue.
READ MORE

The referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has failed

Almost 40 Child Safety organisations and experts released an open letter rejecting his proposal for the Royal Commission.

The signatories included SNAICC - National Voice for our Children, National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, Lowitja Institute, Healing Foundation, Reconciliation Australia, WA Commissioner for Children and Young People Jacqueline McGowan-Jones, ANTar and Tony McAvoy SC.

"Those that don't pause to entertain the truth will always spin a story of fear, distrust and divisiveness for their own interests," Chair of SNAICC Muriel Bamblett stated in the letter.

"If there was any evidence that this request is about children or strengthening families, then it would be easy to support."
READ MORE

The referendum failed. But data shows the majority of Indigenous communities voted yes

'Reinforcing false stereotypes'

The advocates said it was "frustrating and disappointing" to hear Dutton and Price repeat claims with "no evidence or credible solution".

"These calls for a Royal Commission into the sexual abuse of Aboriginal children have been made without one shred of real evidence being presented," they said.

"They play into the basest negative perceptions of some people about Aboriginal people and communities."
READ MORE

The peak body for Aboriginal kids hits back after Dutton says sexual abuse is 'rampant' in Alice Springs

They said "singling out Aboriginal families and communities is harmful" and put "ideology before evidence".

“We also need to be careful with how we frame asks. We are demonising Aboriginal men and reinforcing false stereotypes just to get media attention,” Ms Bamblett said.
We know nationally that most violence and abuse towards Aboriginal people is by non-Aboriginal people.
According to the most recent Child Protection Australia data release, by the Australian Institution of Health and Welfare, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are less likely than non-Indigenous children to be the subject of a substantiated notification of child sexual abuse in 2021-22.
READ MORE

Evidence shows opposite of Dutton's claims on Cashless Card and family violence rates, advocates say

Self-determination is the key to change

The advocates acknowledge that child abuse is a problem in Australia and instead point to already existing reports that suggest pathways to improvement.

Including the SNAICC annual Family Matter report, which has been "developed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and organisations".
READ MORE

WA Police slammed for refusal to front an inquiry about missing and murdered Indigenous women and children

"They prioritise investment in effective, culturally safe supports for families and children before they reach crisis point, through Aboriginal community-controlled services," they wrote.

The advocates said the most "effective and immediate action" that can be taken is "to stand up a National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Commissioner, with the legislated power to investigate and make recommendations".

Ms Bamblett pushed the need to listen to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people first in these big decisions.

“While everybody has a responsibility for the protection of all children, politicians must take the power and privilege their roles provide them with integrity and truth,” she said.

“The voice of Aboriginal people is more important than ever, and it must be used for the best interests of Aboriginal children and families. Not political point scoring.”

13YARN 13 92 76

Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800
READ MORE

'Be proud': Linda Burney commends yes-voting Indigenous communities

Share
4 min read
Published 20 October 2023 10:56am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

PERTH STOCK

'Our boy deserved a future': Family of WA teenager who died in custody speak out

Death in Custody

Melissa

This Ngukurr woman has become a trailblazer for her community

Education

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS SYDNEY

Liberals back away from state treaties after Voice vote

Politics

VOICE REFERENDUM PERTH

The referendum failed. But data shows the majority of Indigenous communities voted yes

Politics

Zachary Rolfe departs the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory in Darwin, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Constable Zachary Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kumanjayi Walker. (AAP Image/Aaron Bunch) NO ARCHIVING

'He has to answer': Rolfe submission delays inquest

Death in Custody

A composite picture of the heads of lidia thorpe, linda burney, and jacinta price.

The referendum is over, the Voice rejected. Where to from here?

Politics

RIVERLEA WEB HEADER.jpg

This Adelaide housing development is being built on one of the state's largest mass burial sites

Country

VOICE YES23 COMMUNITY LEADERS PRESSER

Indigenous yes advocates have called for a week of silence post-referendum

Politics