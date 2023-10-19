'Political point scoring': Dutton and Price accused of using child safety as a political tactic

WARNING: Distressing content





After the failure of the Voice referendum was declared, Opposition leader Peter Dutton and Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price announced their commitment to a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.





On Tuesday, Mr Dutton used a motion to lobby the government to support the commission.





"The Australian people didn't want a continuation of the window dressing, they didn't want another committee, they didn't want another ATSIC, they want practical action," Mr Dutton told parliament.



"The power imbalance that exists in some of the communities is something that needs to be delved into and a royal commission has the ability to pull people in to provide evidence to look at the situation as it exists."





The motion was defeated in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Senator Price said she was “furious” and “horrified” at the result.



'Spin a story to fear'

Child safety experts and organisations have slammed Mr Dutton's claims saying he's politicising a serious issue.



Almost 40 Child Safety organisations and experts released an open letter rejecting his proposal for the Royal Commission.





The signatories included SNAICC - National Voice for our Children, National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, Lowitja Institute, Healing Foundation, Reconciliation Australia, WA Commissioner for Children and Young People Jacqueline McGowan-Jones, ANTar and Tony McAvoy SC.





"Those that don't pause to entertain the truth will always spin a story of fear, distrust and divisiveness for their own interests," Chair of SNAICC Muriel Bamblett stated in the letter.





"If there was any evidence that this request is about children or strengthening families, then it would be easy to support."



'Reinforcing false stereotypes'

The advocates said it was "frustrating and disappointing" to hear Dutton and Price repeat claims with "no evidence or credible solution".





"These calls for a Royal Commission into the sexual abuse of Aboriginal children have been made without one shred of real evidence being presented," they said.





"They play into the basest negative perceptions of some people about Aboriginal people and communities."



They said "singling out Aboriginal families and communities is harmful" and put "ideology before evidence".





“We also need to be careful with how we frame asks. We are demonising Aboriginal men and reinforcing false stereotypes just to get media attention,” Ms Bamblett said.



We know nationally that most violence and abuse towards Aboriginal people is by non-Aboriginal people.

According to the most recent Child Protection Australia data release, by the Australian Institution of Health and Welfare, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are less likely than non-Indigenous children to be the subject of a substantiated notification of child sexual abuse in 2021-22.



Self-determination is the key to change

The advocates acknowledge that child abuse is a problem in Australia and instead point to already existing reports that suggest pathways to improvement.





Including the SNAICC annual Family Matter report, which has been "developed by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and organisations".



"They prioritise investment in effective, culturally safe supports for families and children before they reach crisis point, through Aboriginal community-controlled services," they wrote.





The advocates said the most "effective and immediate action" that can be taken is "to stand up a National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Commissioner, with the legislated power to investigate and make recommendations".





Ms Bamblett pushed the need to listen to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people first in these big decisions.





“While everybody has a responsibility for the protection of all children, politicians must take the power and privilege their roles provide them with integrity and truth,” she said.





“The voice of Aboriginal people is more important than ever, and it must be used for the best interests of Aboriginal children and families. Not political point scoring.”





