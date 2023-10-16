Politics

'Be proud': Linda Burney commends yes-voting Indigenous communities

The Minister for Indigenous Australians acknowledged the yes campaign's defeat, but expressed hope for the future.

ANTHONY ALBANESE VOICE REFERENDUM ADDRESS

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney delivers a statement on the outcome of the Voice Referendum at Parliament House. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image

Linda Burney has expressed hope for the future of First Nations activism in her first post-referendum interview.

Following months of campaigning, the proposed constitutional amendment to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation's founding document
was soundly voted down over the weekend.


Though a heavy blow for the Anthony Albanese government and the many Indigenous organisations and individuals that supported the change, Ms Burney pointed to silver linings from the weekend's result.
READ MORE

'Not the end of the road': Reactions to the defeated Indigenous Voice referendum

"I think we're going to see a generation of young Indigenous people emerge as leaders with this as their first campaign under their belt," she told NITV's John Paul Janke.

"We've got to remember that 5 million Australians said yes to recognition, said yes to listening and said yes to better outcomes."

With counting still underway, that total now stands at almost 5.5 million.

Thousands of those yes votes came from Indigenous communities themselves: using voting data from the Australian Electoral Commission, the average yes vote in areas with majority Indigenous residents was 63 per cent.

The minister said those communities "should be proud of what they've done."

"Absolutely magnificent outcomes, particularly in remote communities ... the cape and the Torres Strait and right through the Northern Territory and other parts of the nation.

"It says that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people believed in this proposition and voted accordingly."
READ MORE

The referendum failed. But data shows the majority of Indigenous communities voted yes

'Time to reflect'

ANTHONY ALBANESE VOICE REFERENDUM ADDRESS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese consoles Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney after delivering a statement on the outcome of the Voice Referendum at Parliament House. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image
Prominent yes campaigners
took to social media following the referendum result to declare a week of mourning
, and silence, to process the defeat of the Voice, which has been decades in the making.

In question time Monday, the prime minister noted that request in answering a question from the opposition regarding the other elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

"What I am committed to post the referendum is respecting what Indigenous people have said," he told the chamber.

"And what they have said is that they are undertaking a week, which is reasonable, for them to deal with what, for many people, would be a difficult time for them."

In his post-referendum press address, Albanese also poured cold water on any quick turn to truth telling and treaty.

Minister Burney said she would be undertaking a consultation process with First Nations people before deciding on the next steps for the federal government.

"I note that there are a number of states and territories that are on the the truth telling journey. And that's very important," she told NITV's The Point.

The Point airs Tonight 7.30pm. Tune in for the full interview.
READ MORE

Indigenous yes advocates have called for a week of silence post-referendum

Share
Follow NITV
facebook
twitter
instagram
Delve into the latest Indigenous news and features from NITV's agenda-setting program, The Point. Read more about NITV
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Delve into the latest Indigenous news and features from NITV's agenda-setting program, The Point.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow NITV
facebook
twitter
instagram
3 min read
Published 16 October 2023 4:57pm
Updated 17 October 2023 9:33am
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

VOICE REFERENDUM PERTH

The referendum failed. But data shows the majority of Indigenous communities voted yes

Politics

Melissa

This Ngukurr woman just became the country's first ‘bush uni’ graduate

Education

A composite picture of the heads of lidia thorpe, linda burney, and jacinta price.

The referendum is over, the Voice rejected. Where to from here?

Politics

VOICE YES23 COMMUNITY LEADERS PRESSER

Indigenous yes advocates have called for a week of silence post-referendum

Politics

Nadine Hunt on the run course at the 2023 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns - Photo Sportograf.jpg

This mother has become the first Torres Strait Islander to compete in the Ironman World Championships

Excellence

RIVERLEA WEB HEADER.jpg

This Adelaide housing development is being built on one of the state's largest mass burial sites

Country

ANTHONY ALBANESE VOICE REFERENDUM ADDRESS

'Not the end of the road': Reactions to the defeated Indigenous Voice referendum

Politics

LIDIA THORPE NAZI THREAT PRESSER

OPINION: The referendum is the new weapon in the colonial war

Politics