'Be proud': Linda Burney commends yes-voting Indigenous communities

Linda Burney has expressed hope for the future of First Nations activism in her first post-referendum interview.





Following months of campaigning, the proposed constitutional amendment to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation's founding document was soundly voted down over the weekend.





Though a heavy blow for the Anthony Albanese government and the many Indigenous organisations and individuals that supported the change, Ms Burney pointed to silver linings from the weekend's result.



"I think we're going to see a generation of young Indigenous people emerge as leaders with this as their first campaign under their belt," she told NITV's John Paul Janke.





"We've got to remember that 5 million Australians said yes to recognition, said yes to listening and said yes to better outcomes."





With counting still underway, that total now stands at almost 5.5 million.





Thousands of those yes votes came from Indigenous communities themselves: using voting data from the Australian Electoral Commission, the average yes vote in areas with majority Indigenous residents was 63 per cent.





The minister said those communities "should be proud of what they've done."





"Absolutely magnificent outcomes, particularly in remote communities ... the cape and the Torres Strait and right through the Northern Territory and other parts of the nation.





"It says that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people believed in this proposition and voted accordingly."



'Time to reflect'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese consoles Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney after delivering a statement on the outcome of the Voice Referendum at Parliament House. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas/AAP Image Prominent yes campaigners took to social media following the referendum result to declare a week of mourning , and silence, to process the defeat of the Voice, which has been decades in the making.





In question time Monday, the prime minister noted that request in answering a question from the opposition regarding the other elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.





"What I am committed to post the referendum is respecting what Indigenous people have said," he told the chamber.





"And what they have said is that they are undertaking a week, which is reasonable, for them to deal with what, for many people, would be a difficult time for them."





In his post-referendum press address, Albanese also poured cold water on any quick turn to truth telling and treaty.





Minister Burney said she would be undertaking a consultation process with First Nations people before deciding on the next steps for the federal government.





"I note that there are a number of states and territories that are on the the truth telling journey. And that's very important," she told NITV's The Point.





