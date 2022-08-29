Quaden Bayles hits the red carpet for Sydney premiere of George Miller's 3000 Years of Longing

If Quaden Bayles was nervous about his first-ever appearance at a red carpet event, he certainly didn't show it.





Cutting a fine figure in a grey suit, the Murri 11-year-old seemed completely at ease sharing the limelight with Hollywood royalty George Miller, whose film '3000 Years of Longing' premiered in Sydney on Sunday.





Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in a take on the 'genie in a bottle' myth, filmgoers will also see Bayles as an extra in the film.





A typically sumptuous Miller production, Bayles said he enjoyed making his first movie.

"I had lots of fun getting dressed in all different types of costumes," he told NITV News on the red carpet.





"I pulled out a sword, and my outfit changed and confetti blew up... It was really great."





Miller reached out to Bayles and his mother after a video of the young boy emotionally reacting to his experiences of bullying in school went viral. Unfounded accusations from News Corp columnist Miranda Devine that the video was faked (which led to a private settlement and a public apology) also spurred the 77-year-old director to offer Bayles the role of an extra.





"Like everyone else, I saw the footage that his mother Yarraka put up. I was incredibly moved by it," Miller told NITV News.





"And I thought, 'If one good thing can happen out of bullying'... and we offered him a little part in the movie. He's wonderful to work with." Director George Miller reached out to Quayden after a video of the boy went viral. Source: NITV

Fans of Bayles were stunned by the revelation last week that the rising star had snagged a small part in Miller's upcoming blockbuster, 'Furiosa', a prequel to his wildly successful Mad Max series. The youngster said he was floored by the offer of the role, which Miller said was "significant".





"I can't believe I'm in Mad Max! My brother was the one that showed it [to me], it blew my mind.





"I was a bit scared, but I love it. I love the movie, and I love working with George Miller. It's a really great job for me, because of what I have been through. I really love acting."





He had a ringing endorsement from his collaborator, with Miller praising the young man's efforts.



