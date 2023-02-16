Queensland just took a big step towards Treaty. What's being proposed?

The Queensland government announced on Wednesday landmark legislation to be introduced to the state’s parliament next week, in a major step forward for the state's treaty process.





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the legislaiton in a keynote speech to business and community leaders in Brisbane, describing the move as a way of righting past wrongs.





Most states and territories have some kind of treaty proposal underway, but the Palaszczuk government's announcement will put Queensland's process amongst the country's most advanced.





So what will it look like?



Truth telling inquiry

A five-member Truth Telling and Healing Inquiry will be established under the proposed laws.





Speaking at the event, co-chair of the Treaty Advancement Committee Mick Gooda stressed that the inquiry was designed with the safety of First Nations people in mind.





"We want this to be owned by the community," he said.





"We've got to empower communities to take control of their treaties," he said.





"We don't even know what they're going to put in the treaties, that's got to emerge over time. That's what the premier's giving us ... the resources to do it ... and the time to do it."





The exact powers of the inquiry will be laid down in legislation to be tabled next week, but Mr Gooda said a two-pronged process would begin at the local level.





"I don't think we'll get to the formal inquiry this year - might do - but we'll definitely be starting local truth-telling activities almost straight away," he said.





"What is the truth of Winton, what is the truth of Taroom, what is in Rockhampton?"



Treaty Institute

The legislation will also establish a First Nations Treaty Institute.





Similarly, the exact nature of this body will be established by next week's legislation, but some funding announcements have already been made.





The government's Path to Treaty fund, which totals $300 million dollars, guarantees at least $10 million a year for the institute.





Integral to the formation of these bodies is the ongoing work of the Treaty Advancement Committee: Mr Gooda, Emeritus Professor Michael Lavarch and Sallyanne Atkinson AO.



Changing the relationship

In announcing the legislation, the premier pointed to treaty processes overseas, and Australia's lag in establishing similar processes.





“Treaties have been established over centuries and provide people of those nations, like New Zealand, a shared sense of identity and pride that we should have too,” she said.





“But all efforts to establish one in this country have died in a desert of ignorance and indifference where they have stayed for more than 200 years.”





“Next week I will introduce into Parliament legislation that will enshrine a Treaty with Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples forever.





“The Path to Treaty signals to the rest of Australia and to other nations that Queensland is ready and willing to confront that past and to listen to the painful stories that need to be told,” she said.





“But we cannot right the wrongs, without recognising those wrongs, we must look deep within our hearts and acknowledge the discrimination and the prejudice that First Nations people were subjected to.”



Dr Aunty McRose Eli was a guest of honour as Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke to community leaders(AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE Reflecting on her own past as a lawyer, Ms Palaszczuk referenced works by historian Henry Reynolds that she read as a student in London, saying documents outlined directions from the British Colonial Office to “make treaties”.





“The right to property is a basic tenant of British law. As we Australians know, even the theft of a loaf of bread back in the day could result in the most extreme of punishments ensuring a one-way passage to Australia,” she said.





“So how, Reynolds argues, do we explain the theft of an entire country?”





Queensland will follow Victoria in establishing a truth telling body, after the Yoorrook Justice Commission began hearings last year.





The federal government has also promised to establish a Makarrata Commission to oversee truth telling processes, as part of its commitment to implement the Uluru Statement from the Heart in full.



