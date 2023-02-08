The government has promised $250m to address issues in the Territory, but locals warn of wasted money

Community leaders in the Northern Territory have expressed their hope that the injection of funding promised by the federal government in response to spiralling crime in Alice Springs goes where it is needed.





It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised $250 million dollars in funding for initiatives in the region, aimed at improving employment, youth engagement, health and the rates of domestic violence.





For Donna Ah Chee, CEO of the Central Australian Aboriginal Congress, the promise brings hope, but she says it is essential for the federal and territory governments to work with local Aboriginal leadership.





"It's not just about alcohol," she said.





"It's important we have that both end approach... dealing with the underlying drivers of alcohol dependency and alcohol harm."



'It's about time'

The funding announcement, which adds to January's promise of $50 million dollars, follows the report from newly appointed Central Australian Regional Controller, Arrernte woman Dorrelle Anderson.





Ms Anderson's report, released on Monday, recommended an audit into organisations currently providing services to Alice Springs.





Alice Springs Councillor and Alyawarre man Michael Liddle welcomed the recommendation.





"It's about time. You got every service provider available, to tie your bootlaces up or to wipe your bum, and they’re all failing," he said.





"Money has been spent, it’s been given from Canberra... but we still can’t get it right.





"Have the service providers been delivering an effective service to the client?"





Ms Ah Chee shared Mr Liddle's sentiments.





"I don't think there is any harm at having a look at ourselves, at the end of the day, we need to make sure that whatever we are doing - we are making a difference," said Ms Ah Chee.





"We do have a responsibility back to our community."



Central Australian Aboriginal Congress CEO Donna Ah Chee said those services receiving part of the government investment, must be held accountable.

Alcohol bans reinstated

Another measure introduced in response to the ongoing emergency is the reinstatement of alcohol restrictions in communities and town camps in Central Australia, a move many are happy to see.





That announcement came on Monday, with NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles saying it will be an opportunity for communities to develop alcohol management plans.





“We’ve heard loudly and clearly that the matter and decision of alcohol on community need to be one that is made by the entire community,” she said.





“This is why we’re creating a circuit breaker... until communities can develop and vote on the alcohol management plans they want to see.”



Alice Springs Mayor, Matt Paterson, welcomed the restrictions saying governments "have listened".





Mr Paterson had advocated for alcohol bans to be reinstated after the lapse of Stronger Futures legislation.





“This was in place for years and it lapsed overnight with none of that education," he said.



Alice Springs Mayor Matt Paterson welcomed the restrictions, saying it's a sign government have listened. The mayor also welcomed the announcement of a significant investment in the town, hoping it will impact education and employment in the region.





Mr Liddle worries about the point of investment if services aren't currently delivered properly to the community.





"Original conversation was about crime, then the alcohol is coming in as a prevention measurement that influences crime," he said.





"One has to ask what has these service providers been doing in Alice Springs and in the territory for the last few years?"

