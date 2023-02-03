Kaurna and Narungga Elder commends first South Australian Aboriginal magistrates

Two Aboriginal women have been appointed to the South Australian judiciary, in a historic state-first.





In what SA Attorney-General Kyam Maher described as a "landmark moment", Lana Chester and Natalie Browne have become the first Indigenous people appointed as magistrates.





“Since the first court was established in this colony in 186 years ago, there hasn’t been an Aboriginal person as a member of our judiciary," Mr Maher said.





"Today, that changes."



Ms Chester has worked in criminal law for more than 25 years with the Legal Services Commission and is a senior youth court lawyer.





Ms Browne began working in private practice in 2003 and has also worked with the Legal Services Commission.





The pair will take up their positions as magistrates from Friday.





"It is important that the judiciary reflect the diversity of the South Australian population. Aboriginal people have not been represented in areas like this for far too long," Mr Maher said.





"Both Ms Chester and Ms Browne are exceptionally qualified, experienced appointees with a wealth of knowledge and experience that I'm sure will serve them well during their time in the magistrates court.





"I look forward to seeing these women serve in the judiciary with distinction and hope they inspire other Aboriginal people either working in or considering a career in the law, to follow in their footsteps."



Kaurna and Narungga Elder Yvonne Agius, who is a founder of the Nunga Court, said the day made her "proud".





“It will make our people feel much better being in front of their own people,” she said.





“I also wish that there were many more taking over, because it’s about time. I’m 80 years of age and this is the first time I’ve seen this."



Chief Justice Chris Kourakis Chief said courts that properly reflected the diversity of the community they served were better placed to administer the law fairly and justly.





“Sure it’s important to the Aboriginal community that they know that Aboriginal people have members of their community on the bench, but the really important point is the spreading of an understanding of their community, their culture, their strength and challenges to the whole judiciary,” he said.

