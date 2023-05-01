King Charles' coronation is on Saturday. We're being asked to pledge allegiance to him

With the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, the discussion around our connection to the colonial head of state was again thrown into the spotlight.





While some obvious changes are already underway (such as the decision to replace the late monarch with a First Nations design on the $5 bill), King Charles' planned coronation on Saturday shows others remain stubbornly the same.



80 years after the pomp and circumstance of his mother's coronation was beamed around the world, the 74-year-old King is preparing himself for the same process.





But a request for people within "the other Realms and the Territories" to pledge their allegiance to Charles has been met with some scepticism and offence.





"I do find it really shocking," said Sandy O'Sullivan, professor of Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University.





"The whole issue of pledging allegiance, the whole idea that King Charles has been styled as the 'King of Australia', is just obviously incredibly problematic."



'I will pay true allegiance'

The "Homage of the People" will ask citizens of countries that once formed the British Empire to respond to a call for loyalty from the Archbishop of Canterbury.





“I call upon all persons of goodwill... to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all,” Archbishop Justin Welby will say.





In response, spectators around the globe are expected to reply: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”



O'Sullivan said the homage's wording has even raised eyebrows in the UK, where they are currently conducting research.





"While it's a pledge of allegiance to one person, it actually extends to all of the heirs," the Wiradjuri professor told NITV.





"Somebody has pointed out that it includes Prince Andrew, who has been accused of being a paedophile."





The prime minister, who will be in attendance at the coronation of Saturday, pointed out that he and every other elected official in Canberra had already undertaken their oath.





"One of the things that occurs when we get sworn in as Members of Parliament is that you do swear allegiance to the Crown," Anthony Albanese told press on Monday.





Stating his view that the coronation was an "important event", Mr Albanese also stressed that he is keen for the connection between the monarch and Australia remain close.





"I would like to see the King come to Australia. I've invited the King, and other members of the Royal Family are always welcome here."





With the coronation just days away, O'Sullivan said the lack of discussion the event had prompted was a dispiriting reflection on the state of debate around the country's lingering ties to Britain.





"Fundamentally, sovereignty was never ceded by us. This whole assertion of domination over our continent... and that it doesn't even come up as a question really, is really problematic.





"The idea that it would be something that invaded people would want to engage with just seems extraordinary."

